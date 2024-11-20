Women’s ACT 2024: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Crowned As Asian Champions After Beating China

Rajgir (Bihar): India women’s hockey team won their third Asian Champions Trophy title by outplaying China with a deficit of one goal in the final played in Rajgir, Bihar. Deepika scored the winning goal in the third quarter as he hit a back-handed shot into the far corner following a penalty corner. Although Deepika missed a penalty stroke a few minutes later, the Indian team held on to their lead in the match and secured back-to-back titles. The winning goal-scorer Deepika became the player with the most goals in the tournament (11).

By winning their third title, India equalled the Republic of Korea in terms of winning the most trophies in the history of the tournament. The Indian women's team emerged triumphant in the 2016 and 2023 editions as well. Fans witnessed some end-to-end hockey as India and China virtually traded chances. Both sides had their opportunities in the second half but goalkeepers from both sides stood solid to defend their post.

Paris 2024 Olympics silver medalists' form faded in the second half as they laced the same intensity of the first half. Interestingly, a miss trapped penalty corner paved way for the winner as the ball went to Deepika inside the circle. The Indian forward took a turn and managed to find her angle to score his 11th goal of the tournament.

Deepika had an opportunity to extend the lead a few minutes on a penalty stroke but the opposition goalkeeper was quick to have a correct guess and put in a dive to save the goal. The Indian defence then held on resolutely ensuring a victory for the Indian team.

In the fixture for the third place, Japan beat Malaysia 4-1.