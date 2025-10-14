ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: India Clean Sweep West Indies With Seven-Wicket Win In Second Test

India beat West Indies by 2-0 in the two-match Test series by winning the second Test by seven wickets.

India win Test series against West Indies 2-0
India's KL Rahul shakes hand with West Indies' players after wining the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

Updated : October 14, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team dished out a dominating display in the two-match Test series against West Indies, beating them 2-0. The team chased a paltry target of 121 runs in the fourth innings while losing three wickets. KL Rahul played a knock of 58 runs to help the team secure a series win. Also, the occasion marks the first Test series win for India under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.

West Indies skipper Roston Chase scripted an embarrassing record as he became the second West Indies captain to lose each of his first five Tests after Kraigg Braithwaite. Also, India have emerged triumphant against the West Indies for consecutive 10 Test series between 2022 and 2025. With this, India are at the top along with South Africa in terms of winning the most consecutive Test series against an opposition.

Jaiswal, Gill and Rahul dazzle with the bat

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a whirlwind knock of 175 runs at the top in the first innings, while newly appointed Test captain Gill scored an unbeaten 129, and the key knock from both players helped the Indian team post 518/5 declared and get a command over the proceedings. Jaiswal amassed 175 runs with the help of 22 boundaries, while Gill smashed 16 boundaries and two sixes during his 129.

It was the turn of KL Rahul to show up with the bat in the second innings. Although the hosts were chasing a low total, Rahul provided stability by holding one end. He remained Not Out on 58 runs to take the team over the finish line and take down the target of 121.

Last Updated : October 14, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST

INDIA VS WEST INDIES
KL RAHUL CENTURY
SHUBMAN GILL CAPTAINCY
IND VS WI TEST SERIES

