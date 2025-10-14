ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: India Clean Sweep West Indies With Seven-Wicket Win In Second Test

India's KL Rahul shakes hand with West Indies' players after wining the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, ( AP )

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team dished out a dominating display in the two-match Test series against West Indies, beating them 2-0. The team chased a paltry target of 121 runs in the fourth innings while losing three wickets. KL Rahul played a knock of 58 runs to help the team secure a series win. Also, the occasion marks the first Test series win for India under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.

West Indies skipper Roston Chase scripted an embarrassing record as he became the second West Indies captain to lose each of his first five Tests after Kraigg Braithwaite. Also, India have emerged triumphant against the West Indies for consecutive 10 Test series between 2022 and 2025. With this, India are at the top along with South Africa in terms of winning the most consecutive Test series against an opposition.

Jaiswal, Gill and Rahul dazzle with the bat