IND v WI: India Emerge Triumphant In First Test With An Innings And 140-Run Win
India took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series with an innings and 140-run victory over West Indies.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST|
Updated : October 4, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: India took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against West Indies with an innings and 140-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Indian team bundled out the opposition on 146 on the third day of the opening Test match. This is the third biggest win for India against the West Indies in Test cricket. India's biggest win against West Indies is by an innings and 272 runs. Notably, with one more run in the victory margin would have made this the second biggest victory over the Caribbean side, which currently stands at an innings and 141 run win. India produced a clinical display to outplay the opposition in all three departments.
KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja smashed centuries while Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the match with seven wickets. India were dominant from the start as their bowlers started troubling the opposition batters from the very first ball. The Indian team bundled out West Indies on 162 in the first innings as the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked seven wickets together.
A stellar all-round show to win the first #INDvWI test by an innings and 1️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ runs to take a 1️⃣-0️⃣ lead 🔥
In response, India posted a total of 448/5 thanks to centuries from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten 104). By the end of the second day, India were leading by 286 runs and held command over the match. They didn't come out to bat on the third day and instead declared the innings even before playing a single delivery.
West Indies' loss was just a matter of time after that as the batters kept losing their wickets against a lethal Indian bowling attack. Jadeja picked four wickets while Siraj picked three wickets in the second innings. Kuldeep Yadav took two dismissals while Washington Sundar managed to pick just one wicket.
The second Test of the series will be played from October 10 to October 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.