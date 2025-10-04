ETV Bharat / sports

IND v WI: India Emerge Triumphant In First Test With An Innings And 140-Run Win

Hyderabad: India took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against West Indies with an innings and 140-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Indian team bundled out the opposition on 146 on the third day of the opening Test match. This is the third biggest win for India against the West Indies in Test cricket. India's biggest win against West Indies is by an innings and 272 runs. Notably, with one more run in the victory margin would have made this the second biggest victory over the Caribbean side, which currently stands at an innings and 141 run win. India produced a clinical display to outplay the opposition in all three departments.

KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja smashed centuries while Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the match with seven wickets. India were dominant from the start as their bowlers started troubling the opposition batters from the very first ball. The Indian team bundled out West Indies on 162 in the first innings as the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked seven wickets together.