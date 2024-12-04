ETV Bharat / sports

India U-19 Qualify For Semifinal, Thrash UAE U-19 By 10 Wickets In Group A Match

India defeated UAE by 10 wickets and qualified for the semifinal in the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Stadium on Wednesday.

India U-19 defeated UAE U-19 by 10 wickets in the ongoing Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Stadium on Wednesday.
India beat UAE by 10 runs in Under 19 Asia Cup Group A match Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ayush Mhatre score fifty
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Sharjah (UAE): Mohammed Amaan-led India Under 19 thrashed minnows United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 10 wickets as they successfully chased down a 138-run target at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

India chased down the target of 138 runs in just 16.1 overs without losing any wickets.With this win, India have become a table topper with two wins in three matches and have qualified for the semifinal.

Indian openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre both scored unbeaten half-centuries, leading India to a convincing victory. Suryavanshi, who was sold to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for an impressive ₹1.10 crores in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 player auction, played a quickfire innings of 76 runs off 46 balls. He hit six sixes and three fours, achieving a strike rate of 165.21. Meanwhile, Mhatre contributed with 67 runs off 51 balls, which included four boundaries and as many sixes, giving him a strike rate of 131.37.

Earlier, UAE skipper Aayan Afzal Khan opted to bat, but his decision backfired as the hosts could only manage to score 137 runs in 44 overs. India's right-arm pacer Yudhajit Guha took three wickets, conceding only 15 runs in his seven overs, and Chetan Sharma and Hardik Raj picked up two wickets apiece.

Muhammad Rayan top-scored for the United Arab Emirates with 35 runs off 48 balls, and opener Akshat Rai contributed 26 runs off 52 deliveries.

India’s U19 side will now face Group B toppers Sri Lanka. which is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 6, 2024.

