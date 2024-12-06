India Storm Into U-19 ODI Asia Cup Final, Beat Sri Lanka In Semifinal By 7 Wickets And 170 Balls To Spare

Hyderabad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's quickfire 67-run knock helped India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and with 170 balls to spare in the second semi-final clash of the ongoing Under 19 ODI Asia Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, December 6, 2024.
The 13-year-old Suryavnashi, who became the youngest-ever player to be signed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore, fired on all cylinders, smacking 67 off 36 balls with the help of five sixes and six fours, striking at a whopping strike rate of 186.11.
A memorable day and innings for Vaibhav Suryavanshi as he steers India U19 to a commanding win and is also awarded the Player of the Match 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2024
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/016Tkd99kt#TeamIndia | #ACC | #ACCMensU19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/pRLZcNkYR2
Suryavanshi’s Asia Cup journey began on a quiet note, with scores of 1 and 23 against Pakistan and Japan in the group stages. However, he bounced back in style with an unbeaten 76 in the final group-stage match against UAE, a performance that carried over into his match-winning innings against Sri Lanka.
Storming into the 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋S! 🥁— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 6, 2024
India U19 won the thrilling semifinal by a commanding 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka U19. Chasing 174, the batters went all out, sealing the win with ease. The Boys in Blue are one step away from glory!#ACC #ACCMensU19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/KB8eVPKrZh
Earlier, India's bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to a low total, bundling them out for 173 in 47 overs. Chetan Sharma picked up 3 wickets, while Kiran Chormale and Ayush Mhatre took two wickets apiece.
Chasing 174, Suryavanshi displayed no mercy in dismantling Sri Lanka’s bowling attack, reaching his half-century in just 24 balls. His fearless intent was evident as India smashed 31 runs in the second over, setting the stage for an emphatic chase.
Contributions from opener Ayush Mhatre (34), captain Mohammed Amaan (26*), and KP Karthikeya (11*) sealed India’s spot in the final in just 23.2 overs.
India will now face defending champions Bangladesh in the final in the hope of clinching their ninth title.