ETV Bharat / sports

India Storm Into U-19 ODI Asia Cup Final, Beat Sri Lanka In Semifinal By 7 Wickets And 170 Balls To Spare

Hyderabad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's quickfire 67-run knock helped India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and with 170 balls to spare in the second semi-final clash of the ongoing Under 19 ODI Asia Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, December 6, 2024.

The 13-year-old Suryavnashi, who became the youngest-ever player to be signed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore, fired on all cylinders, smacking 67 off 36 balls with the help of five sixes and six fours, striking at a whopping strike rate of 186.11.

Suryavanshi’s Asia Cup journey began on a quiet note, with scores of 1 and 23 against Pakistan and Japan in the group stages. However, he bounced back in style with an unbeaten 76 in the final group-stage match against UAE, a performance that carried over into his match-winning innings against Sri Lanka.