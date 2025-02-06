Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja Shine As India Secure Comfortable 4-Wicket Win Over England In First ODI

Nagpur: After Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana's three-fer, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel's fifties helped India record a comprehensive victory over England by 5 wickets at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday, February 6.

Gill scored his 14 ODI half-century with the help of 14 fours, striking at 90.62. Iyer smashed a quick-fire 30-ball fifty despite being playing his first international match after nearly 7 months. Patel, promoted to bat number 5, proved the faith shown by the captain and coach with his quick-fire fifty. This came after Jadeja's record-breaking three-wicket haul and Harshit Rana's dream debut in the first innings.

Earlier, asked to bowl first, India restricted England to a pretty modest score after the England side reached the fifty-run mark and bled plenty of boundaries in the first 6-7 overs. Phil Salt was the main aggressor and it looked like he was on a mission to blast the Indian bowling apart till the time a miscommunication ended his innings for a 26-ball 43. The visitors slipped from 75 for 0 to 111/4 in no time.

Captain Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell held the innings together, forging a 57-run partnership. Buttler scored 52 and Bethell scored his second fifty to become the youngest England to reach the milestone. A quickfire 21* from Jofra Archer ensured that they went past the 240-run mark.