India Wins Fifth Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Title; Beats China Courtesy Jugraj Singh’s Solitary Goal

Moqi (China): Indian hockey team continued their domination in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy beating China 1-0 in the final. With a triumph at the Moqi Hockey Training Base, India won the title for the fifth time in the history of the tournament. Also, they were the only undefeated team in the tournament winning all of the seven matches they played.

Jugraj Singh was the difference between the two sides as he scored the solitary goal of the fixture in the fourth quarter as skipper Harmanpreet Singh provided an assist for the Indian defender. The decisive goal from Jugraj came in the 51st minute.

India and China had locked horns against each other in the tournament with the former winning the fixture by 3-0. Harmanpreet and Co. were coming into the game as favourites considering a superior ranking and previous record. However, China didn't give up without a fight and made India fight hard to lift the title.

The first real chance for India came in the ninth minute but the Chinese defence was up to the task to save it. When India got another chance, Harmanpreet missed the target. China looked stronger in the first quarter as they tasted Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak multiple times. China parked the bus in the second quarter but India had a chance in the 27th minute. Harmanpreet took an aim at the goal but the ball bounced off the post. By the half-time, the scoreline was reading 0-0.

India started on an attacking note in the third quarter and produced a string of fine attacks but the Chinese defence was resolute once again. The first-time finalists created a couple of chances in the third quarter but the Indian team kept them at bay. The deadlock was finally broken in the 51st minute as Harmanpreet made a stellar run in the D and set up a goal for Jugraj who provided a brilliant finish.

This was India's record-breaking fifth title as they won the tournament earlier in 2011, 2016, and 2023. In 2018, they were the joint winners along with Pakistan who are the second-most successful side. Pakistan has won the tournament thrice while South Korea won the title in 2021.

Notably, it was the best-ever tournament run for China as they made it to the final of the tournament for the first time.