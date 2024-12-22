India Become First-Ever U-19 Women's Asia Cup Champions, Beat Bangladesh In Final

Hyderabad: Gongadi Trisha and bowlers produced exceptional performance as India emerged as champions in the inaugural edition of the Under-19 Women’s Asia Cup 2024 beating Bangladesh by 41 runs in the final at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Trisha, who was an architect of India’s triumph in the Women’s T20 World Cup last year in South Africa, scored a dogged fifty to help India secure their maiden Asia Cup title.

After being asked to bat, India managed to post a total of mere 117 run for the loss of 7 wickets. Barring Trisha, none of the batters could managed to convert the starts into a big score. Opening the batting, Trisha scored 52 runs off 47 balls that includes 5 fours and 2 sixes.

India needed some powerful shots to take the momentum with them later in the innings, thanks to Mithila Vinod's innings who gave a much needed final foourish with her blistering 17-run knock off 12 balls. For Bangladesh, pacer Farjana Easmin was pick of the bowlers, claiming figures of 4-0-31-4. The in-form Nishita Akter Nishi took 2 crucial wickets and made sure that that Indian batters weren’t allowed to overly dominate.

Bangladesh did not get off to the best of starts as Mosammat Eva and Sumaiya Akhter could not go past single digits. Opening batter Fahomida Choya and Juairiya Ferdous scored 18 and 22 respectively.

Sonam and Parunika Sisodia each took two wickets in the match. Aayushi Shukla stood out as the top bowler for India, finishing the tournament as the leading wicket-taker. She produced an impressive bowling performance with figures of 3.3 overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, and 3 wickets.

After VJ Joshitha dismissed Eva for a duck in the second over, India maintained control of the game. Bangladesh experienced a significant batting collapse, losing their last seven wickets for just 21 runs within 40 balls. India, meanwhile, will be aiming to carry this momentum into the U19 World Cup next year.