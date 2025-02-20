India Begin Champions Trophy Campaign On High, Beat Bangladesh By 6 Wickets

Dubai: Mohammed Shami's record-breaking fifer and Shubman Gill's century powered India thrash listless Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy campaign opener by 6 wickets at Dubai Cricket Stadium here on Thursday, February 20.

Bangladesh put on a great recovery from 35/5 and with the ball, they dented India with wickets despite conceding a quick start. But the wickets came a little late as Gill and KL Rahul ensured that India didn't lose a wicket from here on and took the side over the line.

On the other hand, India won this game in the first 10 overs of both innings - picking up five wickets, with Mohammed Shami with 2 scalps and Axar Patel almost taking a hat-trick in his very first over. Then in a chase of below par target of 229 runs, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed almost everything out of the park that came their way, collecting 70 runs in the mandatory powerplay.

Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets, displaying similar stuff that he showed in the ODI World Cup 2023. The seam position was perfect, was hitting the deck hard and with a nearly 140+ kmph pace. Continuing his love affair with ICC events, Shami became the fastest bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets in terms of balls bowled, the highest wicket-taker for India in ICC ODI events going past former pacer Zaheer Khan (59). With the fifer in the innings, he also became the first pacer from India to take a five-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy.

Shubman Gill (101 off 129 balls), the No. 1 batter in the ICC ODI rankings, couldn't have played a smoother innings, even though there would have been times when he might have gotten bored with what he had to do. He built his innings quite impressively, starting aggressively and then once Rohit Sharma's (41) wicket holder himself back, avoided taking risks. For his exceptional effort, Shubman Gill was named Player of the Match.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, could take heart in Towhid Hridoy's hundred that lifted them from 35 for 5 and helped them to post a respectable total.

Earlier, Hridoy (100 runs off 118 balls) and an equally gutsy Jaker Ali (68 off 114 balls) record the highest partnership (154) for the 6th wicket or below in Champions Trophy history. No other batter displayed any kind of resilience with the bat and as a result, Bangladesh were bowled out for 228 with two balls to spare in the innings.

Fewest innings to eight ODI 100s for India

51 - Shubman Gill

57 - Shikhar Dhawan

68 - Virat Kohli

98 - Gautam Gambhir

111 - Sachin Tendulkar

Slowest ODI hundreds for India since 2010 (by balls faced)

138 S Tendulkar vs Ban Mirpur 2012

128 R Sharma vs SA Southampton 2019

125 M Tiwary vs WI Chennai 2011

125 S Gill vs Ban Dubai 2025