India vs Bangladesh | India Takes 1-0 Lead With 280-Run Victory; R Ashwin Takes Five-Wicket Haul

Chennai: The Indian team beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test of the two-match series to take an unassailable 1-0 lead. Ravichandran Ashwin played a key role for India in the final innings of the match at MA Chidambaram Stadium taking six wickets. Also, he became the bowler to take second-highest five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the architect of the victory with an incredible act of a hundred and a five-wicket haul. His prolific spell on the fourth day of the Chennai Test helped the hosts bundle out visitors on 234. Bangladesh skipper started the day with Shakib Al Hasan at the other end and both ensured a wicketless hour in the morning session. However, the duo of Ashwin and Jadeja broke the resistance later and picked wickets continuously. Also. Ashwin's 37th five-wicket haul took him on equal terms with Shane Warner amongst the bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

India needed six wickets at the start of the day to ensure a thumping win. The first hour featured testing spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as the duo kept attacking Shanto and Shakib with short deliveries. Shanto was beaten multiple times while Shakib took a blow on his finger but the pair kept showing resistance.

After the first hour, Ashwin delivered the opening blow. Drift in his delivery made Shakib play down the wrong line and Yashasvi Jaiswal took a sharp catch at short leg. The Indian off-spinner climbed to the eighth place in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. Next, Jadeja drew an outside edge from Litton Das and sent him back to the pavilion.

The wickets then kept on tumbling and the Indian team secured a 280-run victory eventually.