India’s Batting Coach Reveals Reason Behind Gautam Gambhir’s Heated Altercation With Oval Pitch Curator

Hyderabad: India head coach Gautam Gambhir and The Oval’s Chief curator. Lee Fortis were engaged in an altercation two days ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. During the optional practice session of the Indian team on Tuesday, Gambhir was seen getting into a verbal banter with Fortis, and the India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had to intervene in the matter to calm down the whole issue.

Sitanshu Kotak reveals the reason behind the fight

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed in the press conference that Fortis was being overprotective about the pitch and Gambhir didn't like how he provided the treatment to the Indian support staff.

"When we were looking at the pitch. They had sent a man to send a message for us to stay 2.5 m away from the pitch. This was a little surprising. We were wearing joggers. It was quite awkward. We know curators are a little overprotective and possessive about the square and the ground. What he said about the head coach is his opinion, and I don't want to comment," Kotak told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"There is nothing wrong with looking at a wicket wearing rubber spikes. Curators need to understand that the people they're talking to are highly skilled and intelligent. When you are working with highly skilled and intelligent people, if you sound a bit arrogant or if you come across like you know you can be protective, but at the end of the day, it's a cricket pitch, it's not some antique piece that you cannot touch because it is 200 years old and it will be broken," he added.

Gambhir-Fortis Banter

In the incident doing the rounds on social media, Gambhir was seen getting engaged in a heated exchange. According to the media reports, the disagreement seem to emerge from the condition or the use of the practice pitches.

Fortis reportedly approached Gambhir and informed him, “I will have to report this,”. India head coach shot back to the statement from the pitch curator, saying, “You go and report whatever you want to report.”

“You can't tell us what to do. You are just one of the groundsmen, nothing beyond. You don’t tell us what we need to do,” Gambhir further added during the exchange between the two.

No official statement has been released by either the BCCI or ECB about the incident.