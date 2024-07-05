Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra Set To Spearhead 28-member Indian Athletics Contingent

New Delhi (India): India's 'Golden Boy' and men's javelin throw defending champion Neeraj Chopra will headlines the country's 28-member Indian track-field contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 as the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced squad on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra scripted a history in the Tokyo 2020 Games, becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to clinch a medal, especially a gold medal at the Summer Games. He bagged the gold medal with a throw of 87.58m

In Paris, the 26-year-old will have the company of 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena, who will be making his debut in Olympics in the men's javelin throw event.

Annu Rani, who won the gold medal at the Asian Games last year, will feature in the women's javelin throw event.

Notably, the 28-member athletics squad for the upcoming Summer Games includes eight athletes who were part of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. The Paris-bound squad includes 17 men and 11 women athletes.

Besides Neeraj and Annu, men's 3000m steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable, one of Asia's top men's shot put athletes, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, women's race walker Priyanka Goswami, and 4x400m relay runners Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, and Subha Venkatesan competed in the previous edition of the Olympics.

Muhammed Anas, part of the Indian men's 4x400m relay team, will make his third straight appearance at the Summer Games.