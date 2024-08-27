ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Announces Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead 15-member Squad

Hyderabad: Experienced batter and seasoned campaigner Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and it was announced by the BCCI through a media statement.

The ninth edition of the tournament will now be contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the 3rd to the 20th of October in Dubai and Sharjah. India is in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The Indian team will kick off their campaign in the tournament with a match against New Zealand on October 4.

Experienced opener Smriti Mandhana will be Harman's deputy. The selectors have reposed their faith in aggressive opener Shafali Varma and middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues.