Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Announces Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead 15-member Squad

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

India announced a 15-member squad for the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 and Harmanpreet Kaur is named to lead the side in the tournament. India will start their campaign on October 4 with the fixture against New Zealand.

File Photo: Harmanpreet Kaur (ANI)

Hyderabad: Experienced batter and seasoned campaigner Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and it was announced by the BCCI through a media statement.

The ninth edition of the tournament will now be contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the 3rd to the 20th of October in Dubai and Sharjah. India is in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The Indian team will kick off their campaign in the tournament with a match against New Zealand on October 4.

Experienced opener Smriti Mandhana will be Harman's deputy. The selectors have reposed their faith in aggressive opener Shafali Varma and middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma has also been included in the team and she would be a vital cog in the wheel for the Women in Blue, especially on slow turners in the UAE.

The BCCI said that stumper Yastika Bhatia and Shreyanka Patil will be included in the squad subject to fitness clearance.

India’s squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

TAGGED:

INDIAN CRICKET TEAMHARMANAPREET KAURWOMENS T20 WORLD CUP 2024

