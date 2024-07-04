India Aiming To Be In First 10 Within 10 years, Hopeful Of More Medals At Paris Olympics: PT Usha

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has said that India is preparing well for the Paris Olympics, which will start on July 26.
India had won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics including a gold and two silver medals. India had won four bronze medals. Star javelin thrower Niraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games and is aiming to win another yellow medal.
PT Usha said that the Indian athletes will perform well this time and will advance far from Tokyo's medal tally. PT Usha stated that India has prepared world-class facilities for Indian players, arriving in Paris and has received all support from the Narendra Modi-led government.
"The athletes who have qualified for the Paris Olympics have been trained by their respective associations. The Centre has provided them with the financial assistance they need. The IOA is looking to ensure that the athletes do not face any difficulties in performing well at the Olympic venue in Paris.
"Taking into account the deficiencies faced in the last Olympics, more facilities have been provided for the athletes. The distance between the accommodation at the Olympic Village and the competition venue was a problem last time. This time it has been fixed. Accommodation is provided near the tournament venue for the golf players. The shooting range is far away from the Olympic Village. Accommodation is arranged for the players near the venue of the shooting competition," Usha said at an event here.