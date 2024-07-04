Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has said that India is preparing well for the Paris Olympics, which will start on July 26.

India had won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics including a gold and two silver medals. India had won four bronze medals. Star javelin thrower Niraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games and is aiming to win another yellow medal.

PT Usha said that the Indian athletes will perform well this time and will advance far from Tokyo's medal tally. PT Usha stated that India has prepared world-class facilities for Indian players, arriving in Paris and has received all support from the Narendra Modi-led government.

"The athletes who have qualified for the Paris Olympics have been trained by their respective associations. The Centre has provided them with the financial assistance they need. The IOA is looking to ensure that the athletes do not face any difficulties in performing well at the Olympic venue in Paris.

"Taking into account the deficiencies faced in the last Olympics, more facilities have been provided for the athletes. The distance between the accommodation at the Olympic Village and the competition venue was a problem last time. This time it has been fixed. Accommodation is provided near the tournament venue for the golf players. The shooting range is far away from the Olympic Village. Accommodation is arranged for the players near the venue of the shooting competition," Usha said at an event here.

A well-equipped medical team will accompany the Olympic team this time. The team is led by India's best sports science doctor. Apart from doctors, the team also includes physios, nutritionists, and therapists. And some experts deal with the mental conflicts and tensions of the athletes, she added.

According to the IOA chief, special systems have been prepared to maintain the mental and physical health of the athletes.

"Special recovery centres are also available for Indian players. A special pavilion named 'India House in Paris' has also been prepared. One such recovery centre is opening outside the Olympic Village," she said, adding the pavilion has been set up in collaboration with the IOA and Reliance Foundation.

"We are bidding for the 2036 Olympics. By that time we should come within the first 10 countries. It is possible. We can achieve this within 10 years," Usha added.

Usha debuted in the Olympics when she was 16 years old in Mosco in 1980. Her best performance was in Lose Angels in 1984 in 400 m. Hurdles. She lost an Olympic medal by one-hundredth of a second.