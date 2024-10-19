IND vs PAK T20I: Where To Watch ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Live In India?

Muscat (Oman): The arch-rivals India vs Pakistan are all set to face off against each other as the budding talent from both countries will fight for pride in the ongoing ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Both the team will be looking to kickstart their campaign on high with a win. India A look quite balanced with at least four players who have already represented India at the international level the likes of captain Tilak Varma, Rahul Chahar, swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.

Apart from these four players, the squad is also filled with names who have made a lasting impression in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) and are knocking on the doors of India selection.

On the other hand, Pakistan Shaheens will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, who played a crucial role in the 2022 T20 World Cup to take his side to the final. Shahnawaz Dahani, Haider Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Zaman Khan will also feature among others who have already represented Pakistan at the highest level.

India A vs Pakistan Shaheens ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup Live Streaming and Broadcast details

Where to watch the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup match online in India?

The India A vs Pakistan Shaheens ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.



Which TV channel will broadcast the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup match in India?

The India A vs Pakistan Shaheens ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The match will get underway from 7 PM (IST).

Squads:

India A squad:

Tilak Varma (C), Abhishek Sharma (VC), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (WK), Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Anshul Kamboj, Aquib Khan, Rasik Salam

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Mohammad Haris (C), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohmmad Imran Jnr, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Moqim, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan