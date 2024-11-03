Hyderabad: India A wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been allegedly accused of "inappropriate behaviour" amid ball-tampering allegations against the visiting Indian cricket team. The chatter escalated before play of the final day of the unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A in Mackay began on Sunday, November 3, and Ishan could find himself in trouble if officials charge him with on-field "dissent."

According to local media, Ishan Kishan might get sanctions for his altercation with umpire Shawn Craig due to which the start of play was delayed when the umpires changed the ball, citing "scratch marks" on the previous one. Following the incident, Indian players were seen arguing with the umpires. The umpire Craig was then overheard on the stump mic saying that the Indians were responsible for the scratches on the ball.

IND A vs AUS A Test: Indian Players Accused Of Ball Tempering, Cricket Australia Publishes Report (Snapshot from X handle)

Ishan Kishan displayed his displeasure over the ball change as he was engaged in a heated discussion with umpire Shawn. "You scratch it, we change the ball. There will be no more discussion; let’s play. This is not a discussion; you will be playing with that ball," umpire Shawn told the Indian players, as quoted by The Age.

Ishan replied, calling the decision "very stupid," which further irritated the umpire. "Excuse me, you will be penalised for dissent. That is inappropriate behaviour; it is because of your actions that we changed the ball," umpire Shawn retorted.

Furthermore, the umpires refrained from imposing a customary five-run penalty, which is typically applied under Law 41.3.4 if they deem that the ball's condition has been unfairly altered.

The ball-tampering allegations continue to linger. If found guilty, the players involved in altering the condition of the ball could face penalties, including potential bans, as outlined in Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile, a report on the Cricket Australia website clarified that no specific accusations of ball-tampering had been made against the India A players after a couple of hours of play. Umpire Craig did not provide additional details regarding the reason for the ball change or what he believed had happened to the original ball.

Cricket Australia later confirmed that the ball was changed due to "deterioration."

The uncertainty surrounding the ball change added to the day's drama as play finally commenced. Australia A, needing 86 runs for victory after finishing Day 3 at 139 for 3, quickly set about their task. Captain Nathan McSweeney led by example, scoring an unbeaten 88, while Beau Webster contributed a solid 61. Together, they guided Australia A to a comfortable seven-wicket victory.