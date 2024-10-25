ETV Bharat / sports

IND A vs AFG A Semifinal Live Streaming: Where To Watch India A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal?

Hyderabad: After a dominating the group stage, Tilak Varma-led India A will square off against Afghanistan A in the second semifinal match of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Friday, October 25, 2024.

India A are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. Afghanistan, led by Darwish Rasooli, displayed their skills and determination, winning two matches and losing one in their three group-stage games.

As both teams go up against each other in the semifinal clash, here’s all you need to know about the date, time, live streaming and probable 11s for the match.

India vs Afghanistan ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the India vs Afghanistan Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal take place?

The IND vs AFG T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal will be played on October 25 (Friday).

Where will the India vs Afghanistan Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal take place?