IND A vs AFG A Semifinal Live Streaming: Where To Watch India A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal?

Hyderabad: After a dominating the group stage, Tilak Varma-led India A will square off against Afghanistan A in the second semifinal match of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Friday, October 25, 2024.
India A are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. Afghanistan, led by Darwish Rasooli, displayed their skills and determination, winning two matches and losing one in their three group-stage games.
India ‘A’, the only unbeaten side, will lock horns with a strong Afghan unit in Semi-Final 2! Which side will tick all the boxes in this all-important fixture? 🙌#MensT20EmergingTeamsAsiaCup2024 #INDvAFG #ACC pic.twitter.com/duHN0cPkEp— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 25, 2024
As both teams go up against each other in the semifinal clash, here’s all you need to know about the date, time, live streaming and probable 11s for the match.
🚨 Semifinal Alert! 🚨— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 24, 2024
India 'A' and Afghanistan 'A' are all set to clash in Semifinals 2! Get ready for some edge-of-your-seat action!#MensT20EmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/x3XfPMKlHY
India vs Afghanistan ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When will the India vs Afghanistan Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal take place?
The IND vs AFG T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal will be played on October 25 (Friday).
Where will the India vs Afghanistan Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal take place?
The IND vs AFG T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat in Muscat, Oman.
At what time will the India vs Afghanistan Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal begin?
The IND vs AFG T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal in India?
Star Sports network will telecast the IND vs AFG T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal match in India.
Where to watch the India vs Afghanistan Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal live streaming in India?
Disney+Hotstar app and website will provide the live stream of the IND vs AFG T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal match in India.
IND vs AFG Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Probable Playing 11s
India A Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Anuj Rawat, Tilak Varma (C), Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Ayush Badoni, Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen, Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Salam
Afghanistan A Playing 11: Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli (c), Numan Shah (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Ishaq, Allah Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami