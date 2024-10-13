Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma To Lead India As BCCI Announce 14-Member Squad

Hyderabad: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India 'A' squad for the upcoming sixth edition of the Emerging Team Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The tournament will be held in Oman and will start on October 18.
The tournament will witness a total of eight teams participating in the tournament in the likes of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh alongside Hong Kong, UAE and host Oman.
The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on October 25. The winners of the semifinals will compete in the final on October 27.
India A is in group B with Pakistan A, UAE and Oman.
Prolific India batter and part-time off-spinner Tilak Varma has been named captain of a 14-member India A squad. The rising opener Abhishek Sharma also featured in the squad after a breakthrough 2024 season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Wicketkeeper-batters Anuj Rawat and swashbuckling opener Prabhsimran Singh are included as stumper options. At the same time, IPL performers Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera and Ramandeep Singh have also been selected as specialist batting options.
The 23-year-old Anshul Kamboj, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, will lead the bowling attack after his heroics in the Duleep Trophy 2024. Another Duleep Trophy sensation Aaqib Khan's hard work also paid off as he received a maiden India A callup.
India A squad
Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar.