Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma To Lead India As BCCI Announce 14-Member Squad

Hyderabad: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India 'A' squad for the upcoming sixth edition of the Emerging Team Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The tournament will be held in Oman and will start on October 18.

The tournament will witness a total of eight teams participating in the tournament in the likes of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh alongside Hong Kong, UAE and host Oman.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on October 25. The winners of the semifinals will compete in the final on October 27.

India A is in group B with Pakistan A, UAE and Oman.