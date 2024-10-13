ETV Bharat / sports

Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma To Lead India As BCCI Announce 14-Member Squad

India have announced its squad for the sixth edition of the Emerging Team Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

India have announced its squad for the sixth edition of the Emerging Team Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Tilak Varma India A Captain For Emerging Teams Asia Cup (AFP)

Hyderabad: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India 'A' squad for the upcoming sixth edition of the Emerging Team Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The tournament will be held in Oman and will start on October 18.

The tournament will witness a total of eight teams participating in the tournament in the likes of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh alongside Hong Kong, UAE and host Oman.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on October 25. The winners of the semifinals will compete in the final on October 27.

India A is in group B with Pakistan A, UAE and Oman.

Prolific India batter and part-time off-spinner Tilak Varma has been named captain of a 14-member India A squad. The rising opener Abhishek Sharma also featured in the squad after a breakthrough 2024 season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Wicketkeeper-batters Anuj Rawat and swashbuckling opener Prabhsimran Singh are included as stumper options. At the same time, IPL performers Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera and Ramandeep Singh have also been selected as specialist batting options.

The 23-year-old Anshul Kamboj, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, will lead the bowling attack after his heroics in the Duleep Trophy 2024. Another Duleep Trophy sensation Aaqib Khan's hard work also paid off as he received a maiden India A callup.

India A squad

Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar.

Hyderabad: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India 'A' squad for the upcoming sixth edition of the Emerging Team Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The tournament will be held in Oman and will start on October 18.

The tournament will witness a total of eight teams participating in the tournament in the likes of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh alongside Hong Kong, UAE and host Oman.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on October 25. The winners of the semifinals will compete in the final on October 27.

India A is in group B with Pakistan A, UAE and Oman.

Prolific India batter and part-time off-spinner Tilak Varma has been named captain of a 14-member India A squad. The rising opener Abhishek Sharma also featured in the squad after a breakthrough 2024 season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Wicketkeeper-batters Anuj Rawat and swashbuckling opener Prabhsimran Singh are included as stumper options. At the same time, IPL performers Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera and Ramandeep Singh have also been selected as specialist batting options.

The 23-year-old Anshul Kamboj, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, will lead the bowling attack after his heroics in the Duleep Trophy 2024. Another Duleep Trophy sensation Aaqib Khan's hard work also paid off as he received a maiden India A callup.

India A squad

Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA A SQUADEMERGING TEAMS ASIA CUPTILAK VARMAEMERGING TEAMS ASIA CUP SCHEDULEINDIA SQUAD EMERGING TEAMS ASIA CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.