Independence Day 2025: Indian Cricket Team’s Record On Matches Played On August 15

Hyderabad: India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 as it marks the date when the country officially gained freedom from British Colonial rule. The event is celebrated across the country on a large scale. Over the years, the Indian cricket team has featured in several matches on the occasion of Independence Day, and some of the victories in these matches make the Day more memorable.

India vs England (1952)

The first Independence Day match was played by the Indian team in 1952. The test was part of the five-match series, and it was scheduled from August 14 to August 19. However, the match was abandoned due to persistent rain. England had amassed 326 in their first innings, while India were bowled out for a paltry total of 98.

India vs Sri Lanka (2001)

50 years after the first such match, India played Sri Lanka on Independence Day. The fixture left some bitter memories for the Indian fans, and the Men in Blue were handed a heavy 10-wicket defeat by the Sri Lankan team.

India vs England (2014)

India were up against England in a Test starting from August 15. They were crushed by the hosts with an innings and 244-run loss.