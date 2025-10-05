ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs PAK W: India Continue No Handshake Policy In Women's World Cup Match In Colombo As Well

India continued no handhsake policy in the women's World Cup match against Pakistan.

Pakistan won toss and chose to field (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 5, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST

Hyderabad: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. continued with no-hanshake policy in the match against Pakistan in the women’s World Cup at R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to field.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier said that there wasn’t any directive for the players to shake hands.

"The policy remains unchanged. There's no directive from the board asking players to shake hands. The focus is on the game," Saikia said in an interview.

India vs Pakistan handshake row

The fiasco around the handshake first rose during the men’s Asia Cup, where India and Pakistan met each other three times. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson revealed that India had refused to shake hands with the opposition in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The issue further triggered after India refused to take the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Nqvi, who is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The Indian government has taken the stand that India won’t be playing any bilateral cricket but would be playing in a multi-nation tournament on a neutral venue. There hasn’t been any series between the two since 2012-13, and a World Cup fixture has been staged in Colombo in tight security

Notably, Pakistan’s all matches in the tournament are to be played in Colombo. Also, if Pakistan reaches the semi-final or final, their matches will be played in Colombo.

Changes in the India and Pakistan teams

Both teams have made one change to their playing XI. Pakistan have replaced Omaima Sohail with Sadaf Shamas, while Renuka Thakur has come in India’s playing XI in place of Amanajot Singh who is ill.

India playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Pakistan (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

