IND W vs PAK W: India Continue No Handshake Policy In Women’s World Cup Match In Colombo As Well

Hyderabad: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. continued with no-hanshake policy in the match against Pakistan in the women’s World Cup at R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to field.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier said that there wasn’t any directive for the players to shake hands.

"The policy remains unchanged. There's no directive from the board asking players to shake hands. The focus is on the game," Saikia said in an interview.

India vs Pakistan handshake row

The fiasco around the handshake first rose during the men’s Asia Cup, where India and Pakistan met each other three times. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson revealed that India had refused to shake hands with the opposition in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The issue further triggered after India refused to take the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Nqvi, who is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).