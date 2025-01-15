ETV Bharat / sports

Smriti Mandhana Becomes Indian To Score Fastest Century And Most Sixes In Women's ODI Cricket

Rajkot: India's ace batter Smirit Mandhana hit the fastest ODI century and most sixes for India in women's cricket history. Mandhana also became the second Indian to smash 500+ fours and now has the third joint most centuries in women's ODI cricket.

Smriti Mandhana achieved a significant feat during the third and final ODI between India women and Ireland women at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

The southpaw now has 10 centuries to her name, equal to England's Tamsin Tilley Beaumont. The list is led by former Australia captain Meg Lanning with 15 tons, followed by New Zealand all-rounder Suzi Bates with 13 hundreds.

Apart from this, Mandhana broke the record of Harmanpreet Kaur for the fastest century by an Indian, completing the hundred in just 70 deliveries. Kaur had smashed a ton in just 87 balls against South Africa.

The 28-year-old now has the most sixes in women's ODI cricket for India. Mandhana now has 52 sixes, equal with Harmanpreet Kaur in ODI cricket. She is currently in sixth place in an overall list led by West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin with 89 sixes.