Star India Wicketkeeper Batter Ruled Out Of Series Against Australia

Hyderabad: Indian women’s team batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia women due to an injury. The All India Women’s Selection Committee announced the update on Wednesday. Yastika will miss the series due to the wrist injury she faced during the ongoing edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mentioned that her recovery process is being closely monitored by the medical team.
Young India women batter Uma Chetry has been called as the replacement for the left-handed batter. The 22-year-old made her India debut back in July and has played four T20Is so far.
BCCI had announced the squad for the series against Australia dropping Shafali Verma from the national side.
India last played ODI series against New Zealand and won by 2-1 at home. India and Australia squared off in an ODI series last year and the Aussie side clean swept the three-match series.
The first two ODIs of the series will be held at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and 8 respectively. The final match of the series will then be played on December 11 at WACA ground in Perth.
India women's squad for the Australia series
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper).