Star India Wicketkeeper Batter Ruled Out Of Series Against Australia

Hyderabad: Indian women’s team batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia women due to an injury. The All India Women’s Selection Committee announced the update on Wednesday. Yastika will miss the series due to the wrist injury she faced during the ongoing edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mentioned that her recovery process is being closely monitored by the medical team.

Young India women batter Uma Chetry has been called as the replacement for the left-handed batter. The 22-year-old made her India debut back in July and has played four T20Is so far.

BCCI had announced the squad for the series against Australia dropping Shafali Verma from the national side.