IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj Overtakes Mitchell Starc With Four-Wicket Haul In Ahmedabad Test
Mohammed Siraj picks up four wickets on the first day of the first Test between India and West Indies
Published : October 2, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj continued his brilliant form in Test cricket in the opening match of the series against the West Indies as well. The Indian pacer attained another milestone in the Tests with a four-wicket haul on the first day of the Ahmedabad Test. The right-arm pacer picked four wickets while conceding 40 runs and played a key role in bundling out the opposition on a total of 162 runs.
Siraj surpasses Mitchell Starc
Siraj became the highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle and has also become the top wicket-taker in the 2025 calendar year. He has surpassed Mitchell Starc (29) to climb to the top of the wicket charts by taking his tally to 31 T20I wickets. Nathan Lyon (24) and Shamar Joseph (22) are in third and fourth position, respectively.
Washington Sundar joins the wicket taking party 👏— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2025
Khary Pierre is given out LBW!
West Indies 144/7
Live - https://t.co/Dhl7RtjvWY #INDvWI #1stTEST #TeamIndia @IDFCfirstbank pic.twitter.com/raQtTuGiUm
In the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, he has picked 31 wickets from 7 Test matches with an average of 29.60 and a bowling strike rate of 44.3. Siraj has taken 23 wickets against Australia and 4 for the West Indies.
Siraj surpasses four bowlers
The Indian pacer has overtaken Starc, Nathan Lyon and Joseph in terms of most wickets in the ongoing calendar year. Josh Togue (21) is in fifth place on the list.
Sensational Siraj 🤩— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2025
ICYMI, watch Mohd. Siraj's four-wicket haul 🔽#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @mdsirajofficial https://t.co/i0xXbW8xuk
Indian pace bowlers were impressive on the first day of the opening Test as the duo of Siraj and Bumrah picked seven wickets together. West Indies were all out on 162, and India put themselves in a strong position. They have an edge in the contest. Siraj picked four wickets, Bumrah dismissed three, Kuldeep Yadav took two, while Washington Sundar picked the first wicket.