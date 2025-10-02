ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj Overtakes Mitchell Starc With Four-Wicket Haul In Ahmedabad Test

File Photo: Mohammed Siraj ( IANS )

Published : October 2, 2025

Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj continued his brilliant form in Test cricket in the opening match of the series against the West Indies as well. The Indian pacer attained another milestone in the Tests with a four-wicket haul on the first day of the Ahmedabad Test. The right-arm pacer picked four wickets while conceding 40 runs and played a key role in bundling out the opposition on a total of 162 runs. Siraj surpasses Mitchell Starc Siraj became the highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle and has also become the top wicket-taker in the 2025 calendar year. He has surpassed Mitchell Starc (29) to climb to the top of the wicket charts by taking his tally to 31 T20I wickets. Nathan Lyon (24) and Shamar Joseph (22) are in third and fourth position, respectively.