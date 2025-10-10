ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: Jasprit Bumrah Etches His Name In Record Books With 50 Appearances Across Formats

Hyderabad: India is in a strong position in the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The team chose to bat first and were 94/1 by Lunch as the opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal formed a 58-run partnership before the latter was dismissed.

Interestingly, even before the teams walked in the middle, Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in the record books as soon as he was named in the playing XI.

Bumrah’s new feat

The right-arm pacer became the first Indian seamer to play 50 matches across formats. The ongoing Test marks Bumrah’s 50th Test appearance, along with his experience of 89 ODIs and 75 T20Is. He has scalped 467 wickets - 222 in Tests, 149 in ODIs and 96 in T20Is.