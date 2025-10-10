IND vs WI: Jasprit Bumrah Etches His Name In Record Books With 50 Appearances Across Formats
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah scripted his name in the history books by playing 50 matches in Tests, T20Is and ODIs.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: India is in a strong position in the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The team chose to bat first and were 94/1 by Lunch as the opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal formed a 58-run partnership before the latter was dismissed.
Interestingly, even before the teams walked in the middle, Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in the record books as soon as he was named in the playing XI.
Bumrah’s new feat
The right-arm pacer became the first Indian seamer to play 50 matches across formats. The ongoing Test marks Bumrah’s 50th Test appearance, along with his experience of 89 ODIs and 75 T20Is. He has scalped 467 wickets - 222 in Tests, 149 in ODIs and 96 in T20Is.
🚨 JASPRIT BUMRAH MAKES HISTORY! 🚨— Mir Hamza Mughal (@2Mirhamzamughal) October 10, 2025
Jasprit Bumrah becomes the first Indian fast bowler to play 50+ matches in all three formats – Tests, ODIs, and T20Is! pic.twitter.com/d6nBRi4TRZ
In the 49 Test matches played by the 31-year-old, he has taken 222 wickets with a bowling average of 19.81 and 15 five-wicket hauls. In the ODIs, he has taken 149 wickets with a bowling average of 23.55.
Seventh Indian to achieve the feat
Six other Indians have achieved a similar feat, and so Bumrah is placed seventh in the list of Indian cricketers playing 50 matches across formats. The other players in the list are - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and KL Rahul.
Bumrah also inked the record of becoming the fastest to take 50 Test wickets at home during the first Test of the series played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bumrah accomplished the feat in 1,747 deliveries.
India leads the Test series 1-0
The Indian test team is leading the two-match series by 1-0 after beating the visitors by an innings and 140 runs. The Indian team outclassed their opposition in all departments and took a lead in the series. India are entering the match with an unchanged XI while West Indies made two changes to their playing XI.