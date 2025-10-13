IND vs WI: India Sign Off Day 4 With 58 More Runs To Win
India signed off Day 4 of the second Test of the bilateral series against West Indies with the team needing 58 more runs to win.
Delhi: The fourth day of the second Test of the series between India and the West Indies saw the Caribbean side showing a strong resilience for the first time in the series. John Campbell and Shai Hope scored centuries to save the West Indies from an innings defeat. The West Indies batters not only surpassed the lead but set a target of more than 100 runs for the hosts. However, despite the West Indies' strong show, India are just 58 runs away from the win.
West Indies starts the day on 173/2
The West Indies team started the day on 173/2 with John Campbell playing on 87 while Shai Hope was playing on 66 runs. The Caribbean side were in need of 97 runs to avoid defeat by an innings. However, thanks to the 177-run partnership for the third wicket and they were only 18 runs short of the total posted by India.
West Indies all out on 390
Campbell (115) and Hope (103) both completed their centuries, but the West Indies innings suffered a collapse after the dismissal of Hope. Jayden Seales (38) and Justin Greaves (50 Not Out) added 79 runs for the last wicket to hand India a target of 121 runs.
India finished the day on 63/1 with KL Rahul playing on 25 while Sai Sudharsan is on 30 runs. The team need 58 more runs to win and register a clean sweep over the series.
A record made after 12 years
After a long span of 12 years, the West Indies became the first team to score more than 350 runs in a Test match in India. Previously, England scored 420 runs in the second innings of the Hyderabad Test in January 2013.
West Indies looked to be a weaker side heading into the match, but they pulled off an unexpected comeback in the match posting more than 300 runs in the second innings.