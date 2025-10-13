ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: India Sign Off Day 4 With 58 More Runs To Win

Delhi: The fourth day of the second Test of the series between India and the West Indies saw the Caribbean side showing a strong resilience for the first time in the series. John Campbell and Shai Hope scored centuries to save the West Indies from an innings defeat. The West Indies batters not only surpassed the lead but set a target of more than 100 runs for the hosts. However, despite the West Indies' strong show, India are just 58 runs away from the win.

West Indies starts the day on 173/2

The West Indies team started the day on 173/2 with John Campbell playing on 87 while Shai Hope was playing on 66 runs. The Caribbean side were in need of 97 runs to avoid defeat by an innings. However, thanks to the 177-run partnership for the third wicket and they were only 18 runs short of the total posted by India.

West Indies all out on 390