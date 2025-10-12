IND vs WI: India Hand West Indies Follow-On After Bundling Them Out on 248
The Indian cricket team has handed West Indies a follow-on after bundling them out on 248.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team have cemented their hold over the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies by handing a follow-on to the visitors. Kuldeep Yadav’s five-wicket haul helped the Indian side dismiss the West Indies for a total of 248. Ravindra Jadeja also gave a crucial contribution with three wickets.
West Indies starts on 140/4
West Indies started the day on 140/4, but they soon headed for a collapse as soon as Shai Hope was dismissed on 36. They were reduced to 175/8, but resilient knocks of an unbeaten 24 from 93 balls by Anderson Phillip and 23 runs from 46 deliveries by Khary Pierre helped them cross the 200-run mark. The West Indies batters looked clueless against the quality spin from Kuldeep, and they had no answers to the questions posed by the spinners.
𝙄𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠!
5⃣ wickets for Kuldeep Yadav
3⃣ wickets for Ravindra Jadeja
1⃣ wicket each for Mohd. Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah #TeamIndia lead by 270 runs and have enforced the follow-on 👍
Scorecard
They were eventually bundled out on 248, and the Indian team invited them to bat again, enforcing a follow-on on the Caribbean side.
India is heading for a series victory
India have been a dominating force in the series so far, and the second Test has been the same case. West Indies are still trailing by 270 runs, a margin which they not only have to surpass but also post a significant total below it. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed centuries for India in the first innings, which helped them post 518/5 declared.
5⃣-fer x 5⃣ times
Kuldeep Yadav gets his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests! 👏
A wonderful performance from him yet again 🔝
Updates
India will be playing a white-ball series against Australia from October 19. Thus, the team will also be looking to wrap up the match as early as possible to get time to prepare for the major series against Australia.