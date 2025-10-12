ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: India Hand West Indies Follow-On After Bundling Them Out on 248

West Indies' Khary Pierre bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies ( AP )

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : October 12, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST 1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The Indian team have cemented their hold over the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies by handing a follow-on to the visitors. Kuldeep Yadav’s five-wicket haul helped the Indian side dismiss the West Indies for a total of 248. Ravindra Jadeja also gave a crucial contribution with three wickets. West Indies starts on 140/4 West Indies started the day on 140/4, but they soon headed for a collapse as soon as Shai Hope was dismissed on 36. They were reduced to 175/8, but resilient knocks of an unbeaten 24 from 93 balls by Anderson Phillip and 23 runs from 46 deliveries by Khary Pierre helped them cross the 200-run mark. The West Indies batters looked clueless against the quality spin from Kuldeep, and they had no answers to the questions posed by the spinners.