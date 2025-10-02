IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: West Indies Wins Toss And Opt To Bat
West Indies have opted to bat after winning the toss in the first Test of the two-match series against India.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 9:15 AM IST|
Updated : October 2, 2025 at 9:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test of the two-match series on Thursday. Winning the toss, Caribbean skipper Roston Chase, the decision is taken as they don’t want to bat last on the surface, as it will turn heavily as the game progresses.
India have two seamers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while they have a spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies win the toss and elect to bat first in the 1st Test against #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2025
For more updates - https://t.co/Dhl7RtjvWY #INDvWI #1stTEST #TeamIndia @IDFCfirstbank pic.twitter.com/0aTIgdLXD7
India have been unbeaten against West Indies from 25 Tests and 23 years. Last, West Indies defeated India in 2002 by 155 runs where Wavell Hinds shone with the bat scoring a century. The two teams a played last match in 2023 when India beat West Indies by 1-0 in a two-match series.
Longest unbeaten streak against an opposition (Tests)
- 47 Eng v NZ (1930-75)
- 30 Eng v Pak (1961-82)
- 29 WI vs Eng (1976-88)
- 25 Ind v WI (2002-23) *
- 24 Aus v SA (1911-52)
- 24 WI v Ind (1948-71)
Playing XI
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
Head to head
Both the teams have played 100 matches against each other with West Indies having an upper edge. West Indies have won 30 matches, India have won 23, while 47 matches ended in a draw.
Shubman Gill said during the toss that the team will playing four Test at home by the end of the year and they are aiming to win all of them.
"We have got four Tests (at home) before the end of the year and we would like to win all four. Preparation has been good. Everyone is in great touch, it is about getting into the red-ball mindset. It looks like a very good surface. Not disappointed with losing the toss, it has been under covers and there might be some help early on," he stated during the toss.