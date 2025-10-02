ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: West Indies Wins Toss And Opt To Bat

West Indies have opted to bat after winning the toss in the first Test of the two-match series against India.

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Report
Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bat (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 2, 2025 at 9:15 AM IST

Updated : October 2, 2025 at 9:23 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test of the two-match series on Thursday. Winning the toss, Caribbean skipper Roston Chase, the decision is taken as they don’t want to bat last on the surface, as it will turn heavily as the game progresses.

India have two seamers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while they have a spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

India have been unbeaten against West Indies from 25 Tests and 23 years. Last, West Indies defeated India in 2002 by 155 runs where Wavell Hinds shone with the bat scoring a century. The two teams a played last match in 2023 when India beat West Indies by 1-0 in a two-match series.

Longest unbeaten streak against an opposition (Tests)

  • 47 Eng v NZ (1930-75)
  • 30 Eng v Pak (1961-82)
  • 29 WI vs Eng (1976-88)
  • 25 Ind v WI (2002-23) *
  • 24 Aus v SA (1911-52)
  • 24 WI v Ind (1948-71)

Playing XI

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

Head to head

Both the teams have played 100 matches against each other with West Indies having an upper edge. West Indies have won 30 matches, India have won 23, while 47 matches ended in a draw.

Shubman Gill said during the toss that the team will playing four Test at home by the end of the year and they are aiming to win all of them.

"We have got four Tests (at home) before the end of the year and we would like to win all four. Preparation has been good. Everyone is in great touch, it is about getting into the red-ball mindset. It looks like a very good surface. Not disappointed with losing the toss, it has been under covers and there might be some help early on," he stated during the toss.

Last Updated : October 2, 2025 at 9:23 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA VS WEST INDIESINDIA CRICKET TEAMSHUBMAN GILL TEST CAPTAININD VS WI 1ST TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.