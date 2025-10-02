ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: West Indies Wins Toss And Opt To Bat

Hyderabad: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test of the two-match series on Thursday. Winning the toss, Caribbean skipper Roston Chase, the decision is taken as they don’t want to bat last on the surface, as it will turn heavily as the game progresses.

India have two seamers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while they have a spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

India have been unbeaten against West Indies from 25 Tests and 23 years. Last, West Indies defeated India in 2002 by 155 runs where Wavell Hinds shone with the bat scoring a century. The two teams a played last match in 2023 when India beat West Indies by 1-0 in a two-match series.

Longest unbeaten streak against an opposition (Tests)

47 Eng v NZ (1930-75)

30 Eng v Pak (1961-82)

29 WI vs Eng (1976-88)

25 Ind v WI (2002-23) *

24 Aus v SA (1911-52)

24 WI v Ind (1948-71)

Playing XI