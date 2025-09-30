ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer Huge Blow Ahead Of India Tests; Alzarri Joseph Ruled Out

West Indies suffered another blow ahead of their Test series against India as Alzari Joseph is ruled out of the series.

West Indies vs India Test Series
File Photo: Alzarri Joseph (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 10:24 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: India and the West Indies are all set to square off in a two-match Test series starting from October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, with only three days to go, visitors have suffered a double blow as their pace of attack has weakened. After Shamar Joseph was ruled out of the series earlier, Alzarri Joseph will also miss the entire series due to a lower back injury. This means that the team will play without two of its key pacers.

The right-arm pacer complained of discomfort in his back while training, and the scans after that showed further degeneration of the lower back injury he had previously sustained. Joseph has been leading the pace attack of the Caribbean side and performed impressively in the recent series against Australia as well.

Jediah Blades will replace him in the squad. He is currently playing in the series against Nepal in Sharjah. The 23-year-old will join the Caribbean squad in Ahmedabad. Windies Cricket announced the development on ‘X’ while also mentioning that Jason Holder declined the selection in the Test squad as a replacement due to a medical procedure.

West Indies to play with a weakened pace attack

The India tour has got tougher for the West Indies with two of their key bowlers missing. Shamar Joseph was ruled out of the series a few days back, and Johann Layne was named as his replacement. Now, Blades has been added to the squad. Layne and Blades are both inexperienced players, as they have the former has yet to make an international debut while the latter has yet to make a Test debut.

West Indies squad for India series

Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALZARRI JOSEPH RULED OUTSHAMAR JOSEPH INJURYINDIA VS WEST INDIES TEST SERIESIND VS WI TEST SERIES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

On A Bed Of Nails: The Story Of Kataro’s Kunwari Mata & Extraordinary Navratri Devotion In Durg

‘MiG-21 Signifies Friendship Between India & Russia’: Def Min Rajnath Singh At The Decommissioning Ceremony Of Fighter Jets

Explained: Prophylaxis, The Preventive Treatment That Cuts Down Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia Sufferers

Sowing & Preserving Seeds Of Change: How Pushpanjali Is Leading Organic Rice Farming In Sambalpur

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.