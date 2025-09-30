IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer Huge Blow Ahead Of India Tests; Alzarri Joseph Ruled Out
West Indies suffered another blow ahead of their Test series against India as Alzari Joseph is ruled out of the series.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 10:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: India and the West Indies are all set to square off in a two-match Test series starting from October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, with only three days to go, visitors have suffered a double blow as their pace of attack has weakened. After Shamar Joseph was ruled out of the series earlier, Alzarri Joseph will also miss the entire series due to a lower back injury. This means that the team will play without two of its key pacers.
The right-arm pacer complained of discomfort in his back while training, and the scans after that showed further degeneration of the lower back injury he had previously sustained. Joseph has been leading the pace attack of the Caribbean side and performed impressively in the recent series against Australia as well.
Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming test series against India due to a lower back injury.
Jediah Blades will replace him in the squad. He is currently playing in the series against Nepal in Sharjah. The 23-year-old will join the Caribbean squad in Ahmedabad. Windies Cricket announced the development on ‘X’ while also mentioning that Jason Holder declined the selection in the Test squad as a replacement due to a medical procedure.
West Indies to play with a weakened pace attack
- Shamar Joseph ruled out of the Test series vs IND.
The India tour has got tougher for the West Indies with two of their key bowlers missing. Shamar Joseph was ruled out of the series a few days back, and Johann Layne was named as his replacement. Now, Blades has been added to the squad. Layne and Blades are both inexperienced players, as they have the former has yet to make an international debut while the latter has yet to make a Test debut.
West Indies squad for India series
Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales