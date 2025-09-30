ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: West Indies Suffer Huge Blow Ahead Of India Tests; Alzarri Joseph Ruled Out

Hyderabad: India and the West Indies are all set to square off in a two-match Test series starting from October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, with only three days to go, visitors have suffered a double blow as their pace of attack has weakened. After Shamar Joseph was ruled out of the series earlier, Alzarri Joseph will also miss the entire series due to a lower back injury. This means that the team will play without two of its key pacers.

The right-arm pacer complained of discomfort in his back while training, and the scans after that showed further degeneration of the lower back injury he had previously sustained. Joseph has been leading the pace attack of the Caribbean side and performed impressively in the recent series against Australia as well.

Jediah Blades will replace him in the squad. He is currently playing in the series against Nepal in Sharjah. The 23-year-old will join the Caribbean squad in Ahmedabad. Windies Cricket announced the development on ‘X’ while also mentioning that Jason Holder declined the selection in the Test squad as a replacement due to a medical procedure.