IND vs WI: Why West Indies Players Are Wearing Black Armbands On Day 1 Of Second Test?
West Indies players are wearing black armbands on the first day of the second Test.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: West Indies players are wearing black armbands on Day 1 of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The reason behind this is that players are paying tribute to former Caribbean player Bernard Julien, who died last week. The players wore black armbands in honour of Julien, who was part of the 1975 World Cup-winning West Indies team that won the trophy under the leadership of Clive Lloyd.
“The West Indies players are wearing black armbands on day 1 as a tribute to former player Bernard Julien, who passed away last week. Allrounder Julien was a member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.
The West Indies players are wearing black armbands on day 1 as a tribute to former player Bernard Julien who passed away last week.— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 10, 2025
Julien was a member of the 1975 World Cup winning team. #INDvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/XCTQh8TuIR
Julien made his debut for the West Indies in 1973 and featured in 24 Tests and 12 ODIs, amassing 866 runs and 86 runs respectively. Also, he picked 30 Test wickets and 18 ODI wickets.
Earlier in the day, the Indian team won the toss and chose to bat. Notably, this was the first time Gill won the toss as an Indian captain. The hosts are currently leading the series by 1-0 as they beat the visitors by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad in the first Test.
India named an unchanged XI while West Indies made two changes to their side. They replaced Brandon King and Johann Layne with Tevim Imlach and Anderson Phillip, respectively, in the playing XI.
IND vs WI playing XI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales