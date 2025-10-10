ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: Why West Indies Players Are Wearing Black Armbands On Day 1 Of Second Test?

Hyderabad: West Indies players are wearing black armbands on Day 1 of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The reason behind this is that players are paying tribute to former Caribbean player Bernard Julien, who died last week. The players wore black armbands in honour of Julien, who was part of the 1975 World Cup-winning West Indies team that won the trophy under the leadership of Clive Lloyd.

“The West Indies players are wearing black armbands on day 1 as a tribute to former player Bernard Julien, who passed away last week. Allrounder Julien was a member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Julien made his debut for the West Indies in 1973 and featured in 24 Tests and 12 ODIs, amassing 866 runs and 86 runs respectively. Also, he picked 30 Test wickets and 18 ODI wickets.