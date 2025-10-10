ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 2nd Test: India Win Toss And Opt To Bat In Delhi Test

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill and Co. won the toss in the second Test against West Indies and chose to bat. India leads 1-0 in the series and aims to secure a clean sweep, while the visitors seek a draw in the series. India is going in with an unchanged team from the first Test, while West Indies have made two changes to their lineup. They have brought in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne.

West Indies skipper Roston Chase said at the toss that they are looking forward to batting throughout the whole day.

"We were batting first as well. The pitch looks dry, so not too worried. Obviously, we had some meetings and we had some deep discussions as batters. And something that came up in meetings, we want to really try to bat the whole day and bat 90 overs. That's something that we're really looking forward to doing. I just think we need to stay positive, in the present, and just play every ball on merit and not worry about what's happened before," he stated.