IND vs WI 2nd Test: India Win Toss And Opt To Bat In Delhi Test
India won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 9:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: Shubman Gill and Co. won the toss in the second Test against West Indies and chose to bat. India leads 1-0 in the series and aims to secure a clean sweep, while the visitors seek a draw in the series. India is going in with an unchanged team from the first Test, while West Indies have made two changes to their lineup. They have brought in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne.
West Indies skipper Roston Chase said at the toss that they are looking forward to batting throughout the whole day.
"We were batting first as well. The pitch looks dry, so not too worried. Obviously, we had some meetings and we had some deep discussions as batters. And something that came up in meetings, we want to really try to bat the whole day and bat 90 overs. That's something that we're really looking forward to doing. I just think we need to stay positive, in the present, and just play every ball on merit and not worry about what's happened before," he stated.
India captain Gill mentioned that the pitch is looking good to bat on the opening day, and the decision is taken considering the same.
"We will bat first. The wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and to be able to have the same intensity in every match that we play. Something that we often speak about, and that's what we are trying to look for in this test match as well," he said.
West Indies XI: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales
India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj