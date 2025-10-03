ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: India Sign Off Second Day Of Ahmedabad Test With 286-Run Lead

Hyderabad: The Indian team further solidified their dominance with a 286-run lead by the end of the second day of the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies. India concluded the first day of the opening Test with a score of 121/2 and a trail of 41 runs. Today, the team not only surpassed the West Indies’ total of 162 but took a 286-run lead over the opposition.

Continuing from Day 1, Gill played a knock of 50 runs while KL Rahul scored his 11th Test century. Jadejal and Dhruv Jurel (125) formed a 206-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Ravindra Jadeja then took charge of the things and scored an unbeaten 104 runs to help India post 448/5 on the scoreboard and take a 286-run lead.

KL Rahul in the record books

Rahul has overtaken Rohit Sharma in the list of players with the most Test centuries as an opener for India by taking his tally to 10. Rohit scored 9 Test centuries as an opener. Sunil Gavaskar tops the list with 33 tons, while Virender Sehwag has racked up 22 tons.