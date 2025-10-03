IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: India Sign Off Second Day Of Ahmedabad Test With 286-Run Lead
India further cemented their dominance in the Ahmedabad Test with a lead of 286 runs on the second day.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team further solidified their dominance with a 286-run lead by the end of the second day of the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies. India concluded the first day of the opening Test with a score of 121/2 and a trail of 41 runs. Today, the team not only surpassed the West Indies’ total of 162 but took a 286-run lead over the opposition.
Continuing from Day 1, Gill played a knock of 50 runs while KL Rahul scored his 11th Test century. Jadejal and Dhruv Jurel (125) formed a 206-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Ravindra Jadeja then took charge of the things and scored an unbeaten 104 runs to help India post 448/5 on the scoreboard and take a 286-run lead.
KL Rahul in the record books
Rahul has overtaken Rohit Sharma in the list of players with the most Test centuries as an opener for India by taking his tally to 10. Rohit scored 9 Test centuries as an opener. Sunil Gavaskar tops the list with 33 tons, while Virender Sehwag has racked up 22 tons.
𝐃𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐓 𝐀𝐓 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄! 💪— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 3, 2025
Team India's gun batters, #KLRahul, #RavindraJadeja & youngster #DhruvJurel power #TeamIndia with solid tons, stretching the lead to 286 and closing Day 2 in firm control 🇮🔥#INDvWI | 1st Test, Day 3 👉 SAT, 4th OCT, 9 AM, LIVE on Star… pic.twitter.com/qIG84vaRq6
Also, he has amassed a total of 13 centuries as an opener in international cricket and equalled the likes of Australian legends David Boon and Bill Lawry, Geoff Marsh, former South African captain Dean Elgar and John Wright.
Jadeja surpasses Dhoni in the six-hitting chart
With his 79th six in Test cricket, Jadeja overtook Dhoni (78) in the list of cricketers with the most sixes for India in Tests. Rishabh Pant (90), Virender Sehwag (90) and Rohit Sharma (88) make the top three in the list of batters with the most sixes for India in Test cricket.
- 90 - Rishabh Pant (in 82 innings)
- 90 - Virender Sehwag (in 178 innings)
- 88 - Rohit Sharma (in 116 innings)
- 79 - Ravindra Jadeja (in 129 innings)*
- 78 - MS Dhoni (in 144 innings)