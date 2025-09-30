ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: India To Kick Off ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 With Clash Against Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: India will be kicking off their women's World Cup 2025 campaign with the match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The team will aim to end their 47-year wait for winning an ICC title by scripting a stellar run. Ranked No.3, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will look forward to capitalising on the home advantage and using their knowledge of the playing conditions to their benefit.

The marquee event will feature the top eight teams in the world, and the tournament will be played in a round-robin format. India lost the three-match ODI series against Australia by 2-1, but they had also beaten England in the ODI and T20I series before, which will bolster the confidence of the Indian team.

Smriti Mandhana has been in brilliant form, amassing four ODI hundreds this year. She has averaged 66.28 with a strike rate of 115.85. Her partnership with Pratika Rawal at the top turned out to be crucial for India in the series against Australia.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 66 in the warm-up game against England. Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma add further depth to the batting unit, while Amanjot Kaur will play the role of seam bowling all-rounder. Renuka Singh, Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy will form the pace department.

Head to head