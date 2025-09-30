ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: India To Kick Off ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 With Clash Against Sri Lanka

Indian women will be entering the tournament with confidence as they recently beat England in the ODI and T20I series.

India vs Sri Lanka women's world cup
File Photo: Harmanpreet Kaur (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: India will be kicking off their women's World Cup 2025 campaign with the match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The team will aim to end their 47-year wait for winning an ICC title by scripting a stellar run. Ranked No.3, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will look forward to capitalising on the home advantage and using their knowledge of the playing conditions to their benefit.

The marquee event will feature the top eight teams in the world, and the tournament will be played in a round-robin format. India lost the three-match ODI series against Australia by 2-1, but they had also beaten England in the ODI and T20I series before, which will bolster the confidence of the Indian team.

Smriti Mandhana has been in brilliant form, amassing four ODI hundreds this year. She has averaged 66.28 with a strike rate of 115.85. Her partnership with Pratika Rawal at the top turned out to be crucial for India in the series against Australia.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 66 in the warm-up game against England. Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma add further depth to the batting unit, while Amanjot Kaur will play the role of seam bowling all-rounder. Renuka Singh, Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy will form the pace department.

Head to head

Out of the 35 matches played between these two teams, India have dominated the matchup. They have won 31 fixtures while Sri Lanka has won three matches. One match ended in a no result.

Pitch report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati usually offers a batting-friendly surface. Pacers might get some help at the start, but the pitch wears down as the game progresses, and so the spinners can play a crucial role in the match.

Squads

India

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka

Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani

