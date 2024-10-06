IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan T20I Match Live In India?

Dubai (UAE): India are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the seventh match of the tournament. India lost their first game against New Zealand by a margin of 58 runs. Chasing a target of 161 runs, the Indian batting unit faltered in the match and the team was all out on 102. The batting unit will have to step up in the next game to carve a victory for the Indian team.
Pakistan on the other hand have winning momentum on their side as they started the campaign with a victory over Sri Lanka. The win will give a huge boost to the morale of the team as they had lost against Scotland and Bangladesh in the warm-up games but bounced back with a win over Sri Lanka.
India vs Pakistan head to head records
Both the teams have played against each other in 15 matches. India have dominated the contest winning 12 encounters while Pakistan have managed to win only three fixtures.
When is the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The India vs Pakistan fixture in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will commence at 3:30 PM IST on October 5.
Where is the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The India vs Pakistan match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch live stream of India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Live stream of the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
Squads
India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
Pakistan Women Playing 11 (Probables): Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.