IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan T20I Match Live In India?

Dubai (UAE): India are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the seventh match of the tournament. India lost their first game against New Zealand by a margin of 58 runs. Chasing a target of 161 runs, the Indian batting unit faltered in the match and the team was all out on 102. The batting unit will have to step up in the next game to carve a victory for the Indian team.

Pakistan on the other hand have winning momentum on their side as they started the campaign with a victory over Sri Lanka. The win will give a huge boost to the morale of the team as they had lost against Scotland and Bangladesh in the warm-up games but bounced back with a win over Sri Lanka.

India vs Pakistan head to head records

Both the teams have played against each other in 15 matches. India have dominated the contest winning 12 encounters while Pakistan have managed to win only three fixtures.

When is the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Pakistan fixture in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will commence at 3:30 PM IST on October 5.

Where is the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Pakistan match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.