IND vs PAK T20 WC: Sachin, Sehwag, Vaughan, Irfan Hail India's Win, Laud Bumrah; Fans Rejoice

New York (USA): Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar hailed India's win over Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 here by just 6 runs and said that the bowlers were the "apple" of our eyes during the keenly contested game.

In an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Rohit Sharma-led India defeated Pakistan by 6 runs to register their second win on the trot. India was bowled out for just 119 but the bowlers led by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah defended the total and restricted Pakistan to 112/7.

Tendulkar, one of the greatest batters of the game, was effusive in his praise for the Indian bowlers. Tendulkar, who has played a staggering 200 Tests, took to X and posted, "India vs Pakistan. New continent, same result. T20 may be a batters’ game, but in New York, bowlers were the Apple of our eyes today."

"What a thrilling match! Great atmosphere and a wonderful exhibition of our great game in America. Well played, India" added Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name.

Tendulkar's opening partner and former India batter Virender Sehwag also lauded Bumrah for his exceptional effort with the ball.

"Haar se Jitane waale ko Bumrah kehte hain. What a fabulous spell and a very special win in New York (six)," Sehwag posted on X.

Former England skipper Micheal Vaughan said that sometimes really poor pitches produce the best games and India versus Pakistan was one of them. "Sometimes really poor pitches produce the best games .. this was one of them .. Pakistan just don’t believe they can win... simple as that ..," Vaughan said on X.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan gave a cheeky reply on his X account saying "Bumrah you are my hero" as he hailed the Gujarat pacer. Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Match and was well supported by all other bowlers including left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Meanwhile, several fans also took to the streets in different cities of the country like Jammu and celebrated India's win over their arch-rivals.

India has only lost once to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007 - that is in the 2021 edition held in the United Arab Emirates - rest on all the occasions the Men in Blue have emerged triumphant.