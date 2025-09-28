ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistan Gets Off To A Steady Start; Score 11/0 From 2 Overs

Hyderabad: India have won the toss and chose to field first. Hardik Pandya will miss out due to a niggle while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh also misses out from the playing XI.

India and Pakistan are up against each other for the third time in the tournament and for the first ever in an Asia Cup final. The contest between these two teams has witnessed a lot of drama on and off the field as well. The result of the match will be the climax of the sequence of the controversial events that transpired since the first time when these two teams played against each other in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup. Right from the handshake controversy to players being fined 30 % of their match fees for provocative gestures, the rivalry has seen everything and today one of them will be crowned as the champions of Asia.

Pakistan having an edge over India in multi-nation tournaments final