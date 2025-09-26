ETV Bharat / sports

Shoaib Akhtar Tells Pakistan How To Beat India In Asia Cup 2025 Final

Hyderabad: India and Pakistan will square off against each other in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time in the tournament's history. The two teams will meet on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan secured their berth in the final of the tournament, beating Bangladesh by 11 runs in a thrilling encounter on Thursday.

The upcoming match has generated a lot of excitement amongst the fans, considering the rivalry between the two nations on and off the field as well. Ahead of the marquee clash, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has advised the Pakistan team to break the aura of the opponents.

“Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don’t need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,” Akhtar said on the Game On Hai show, as quoted by media reports.