Shoaib Akhtar Tells Pakistan How To Beat India In Asia Cup 2025 Final
India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Asia Cup final on September 28, and the arch-rivals meet in the title decider.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2025 at 2:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: India and Pakistan will square off against each other in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time in the tournament's history. The two teams will meet on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan secured their berth in the final of the tournament, beating Bangladesh by 11 runs in a thrilling encounter on Thursday.
The upcoming match has generated a lot of excitement amongst the fans, considering the rivalry between the two nations on and off the field as well. Ahead of the marquee clash, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has advised the Pakistan team to break the aura of the opponents.
“Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don’t need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,” Akhtar said on the Game On Hai show, as quoted by media reports.
“Mark my words, if Abhishek Sharma gets out in the first two overs, they will get in trouble. The starts they are getting, they are going to struggle if Abhishek gets out early. It’s not like that, Abhishek will not mistime the ball; he will do that; you just need to go for the kill. If you come out fighting, India will realise that we have to work hard for our runs,” he added.
India has defeated Pakistan twice in the tournament already and will aim to continue their dominance. Former Indian cricketer praised the performance of the bowling unit of the Indian team.
“For the first time in 41 years of Asia Cup history, we’ll see an India vs Pakistan final. India have shown their dominance, the gap with others is clear. Pak team, meanwhile, have shown improvement especially in the bowling department,” he wrote on ‘X’.