ICC Reveals Broadcast Numbers For Champions Trophy 2025; IND vs NZ Final Becomes 3rd Most Watched Match In History

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday revealed the jaw-dropping broadcast viewership figures attained across the globe following the memorable ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The men's Champions Trophy 2025 become the most watched ICC Men’s Champions Trophy ever with 368bn global viewing minutes and a growth of 19% compared with the previous event held in England and Wales in 2017.The tournament also drew 308mn global viewing minutes per over – the most ever for an ICC event.

A blockbuster final in Dubai saw India claim the iconic white jackets, and their victory over New Zealand on 9 March became the most watched ICC Men’s Champions Trophy match ever, with 65.3 billion live viewing minutes globally, shattering the record set during the 2017 final by 52.1%.

The thrilling finale also takes third spot in the most watched ICC matches of all time globally by live watch time, while in India itself, the fixture also represents the third most watched ICC match ever, only surpassed by the India v New Zealand semi-final at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and the final of that same event between India and Australia.

The tournament became the most watched Champions Trophy ever in Australia too, with overall viewing hours up by 65% on 2017. Elsewhere, fans in the USA defied less favourable match timings to record a 38% growth in watch time compared with the 2017 event.

Despite the hosts falling short in their pursuit of back-to-back Champions Trophy success, viewing hours for the 2025 event in Pakistan rose by 24% versus figures accumulated during their 2017 trophy-winning campaign.

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said: “We are delighted to share that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has achieved record-breaking global viewership, making it the most-watched edition of the tournament to date. These remarkable numbers reflect the growing global appeal of the game and the strength of our partnerships."

“It’s also heartening to witness exceptional growth in markets such as Australia, and in the United States, These milestones are a testament to the game’s expanding footprint and the passion of cricket fans worldwide,” he concluded.