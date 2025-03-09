Ravindra Jadeja Retiring? Virat Kohli's Hug With Indian Spinner Creates Buzz On Social Media

Dubai: The speculations around Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's retirement went viral on social media after Virat Kohli gave a tight hug to the former during the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday, March 9.

There were speculations that it could be the last time Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja played a one-day international together. There were already talks about Virat and Rohit's retirement after the Champions Trophy, but nobody was talking about Jadeja's retirement, considering his performances, form and fitness.

Snapshot of fans reactions on Virat Kohli's hug with Rachin Ravindra (X)

Jadeja had an excellent outing in the final with the ball. He bowled the second most economical spell by an Indian in the ICC tournament final, conceding just 30 runs in 10 overs, picking the big scalp of in-form wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham for 14 (30) for good measure. Although teammates embracing each other after good spells is common practice, Jadeja, 36, is said to be close to calling off his career.

Fans on X felt that this could be a sign of Jadjeja's retirement, comparing the moment with the photos of Kohli’s hug with Australia’s Steve Smith after the semi-final on Tuesday and his hug with Ravichandran Ashwin on the final day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Following the hugs, both Smith and Ashwin announced his retirement from ODIs and all formats of the games after that match, respectively.

It was also observed that Rohit and Virat have had hug before they take the strike in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa last year. After the match, both Rohit and Virat announced their retirements from shortest of the game.

Jadeja hung his T20I boots after winning the 2024 men’s T20 World Cup in Barbados alongside Kohli and Rohit Sharma. India have failed to qualify for this year’s World Test Championship final, while the next ODI event is in 2027, the 50-over World Cup.