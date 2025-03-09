IND vs NZ: New Zealand Manage To Post 251/7 As Michael Bracewell Scores Brisk Fifty

Dubai: India are up against New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The two-time Champions were eyeing for their third title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma while New Zealand were aiming for the second title. The surface in Dubai was expected to be on the slower side and the match unfolded the same.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat in the final clash. Openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra sticthed a 57-run partnership for the first wicket, but the former was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy on 15. However, New Zealand suffered a collapse after a solid start as the Indian spinner bowled in tight areas to restrict the opposition batters from scoring big. The Blackcaps were reduced to 108/4 from 57/1 in a short time as India’s spin quartet, comprising Chakrvarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, bowled brilliantly.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips (34) then added 57 runs for the fifth wicket, but the latter was dismissed by Chakravarthy. Mitchell played a knock of 63 runs and held one end throughout the innings. Michael Bracewell scored a brisk fifty in the death overs to help New Zealand post a total of 251/7. His half-century helped the New Zealand side cross the 250-run mark at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each for the Indian team, while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each.