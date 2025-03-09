ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: India End 12-Year Drought With Record Third Champions Trophy Title

Dubai: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team clinched their third Champions Trophy title after beating New Zealand in the thriller final clash by five wickets at the iconic Dubai International Cricket here on Sunday, March 9. India ended their 12-year wait to lift an ICC Champions trophy title after clinching the silverware in the 2013 edition for the last time. In a thrilling contest, it was a collective effort from the batting unit which helped the Men in Blue secure a triumph over the Blackcaps.

Chasing the target of 252, India’s opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided the team with a flying start. However, Gill (31) was dismissed by Mitchell Santner after the duo added 105 runs for the opening wicket. India were soon reduced to 122/3 after Rohit’s knock of 76 runs. The batters in the lower order then steered the chase, with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya adding crucial runs in the end for the sixth wicket.