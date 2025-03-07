IND vs NZ: How To Buy Tickets For India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final?

Dubai: India will square off against New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday, and there is a high enthusiasm amongst the fans for the title decider. The fixture will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, and the venue was finalised after India defeated Australia in the semifinal clash of the competition on March 4.

In case India hadn’t qualified for the final, the match was scheduled to be played in Lahore. However, India’s victory compelled the International Cricket Council (ICC) to stage the last match of the competition in Dubai.

New Zealand are the second side to enter the final of the tournament. They won against South Africa by 50 runs on March 5. It will be a rematch of the Champions Trophy 2000 final between India and New Zealand when the two teams meet in the marquee clash.

How to book tickets for the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final?

The ticket sales for the final of the tournament started on March 4 as soon as the first semifinal ended. ICC had to wait for the venue of the fixture as the result was supposed to determine the location of the final.

Tickets are available on the official website of the ICC, and the passes for the final can be bought online as well. There is a virtual que system to buy the tickets of the match. There is also an early bird offer on limited tickets where the price range starts from 250 AED (₹ 5,930). Physical tickets are available for sale at the Dubai International Stadium box office.