Rohit Sharma Becomes Player With Lowest Average In WTC 2023-25 Cycle Among Top 7 Batters

Hyderabad: Indian captain Rohit Sharma's form in the Test cricket has been concerning considering the India's quest for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 down under against Australia.

India will travel down under for the five-Test series against 2023 WTC champions Australia later this month. The Indian cricket team would want Rohit Sharma to perform well and get some runs under his belt. However, Rohit's recent perform in the Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home wasn't up to the mark. He managed to score only 42 runs in four innings, averaging only 10.50 against Bangladesh and then scored only 91 runs in six innings against the Kiwis at an average of 15.16.

Apart from this, Rohit Sharma has now become the player with lowest average in WTC 2023-25 among all countries top seven batters who have played minimum 10 innings. He averages only 33.32 in 26 innings across 14 Tests, having amassed only 833 runs including three hundreds and four centuries.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is also not far away from the current skipper. Kohli has amassed 561 runs in 16 innings of nine Tests at an average of 37.66 with the help of a century and only three fifties. He ranks third in the list.

Following this stars failures in the entire series, former New Zealand cricketer and renowned commentator Simon Doul wonders if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have the mental fortitude to turn around their slump in form in Test cricket.

Speaking to JioCinema, Doull said during such slumps people tend to look within themselves for an answer to change things around. The commentator said that both men have the ability to turn things around, but it comes down to the mental fortitude and the wherewithal to turn things around.

"From when you've been at such a high level and and you have a little form slump or things just aren't quite working out you look for things within yourself. What am I doing wrong? Do I need to change something? Are the eyes just slightly less as effective as they were five years ago when I was seeing everything like a pumpkin. They do grow on you as you get a little bit older. Rohit is in the same boat."

"So can they turn it around? Do they have the ability? Absolutely. I mean, we know the skill. We know the skill level of how well they can play. It is, Do they have the mental fortitude and the wherewithal to turn it around? Because sometimes it can get really tough," said Doull.