IND vs ENG T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The rampaging Indian Women’s U-19 team will square off against England in the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, January 31.
The defending champions India topped its Super Six group by winning all four games, while England finished second in Super Six Group 2 after 2 of its four games ended with no result.
Earlier on Friday, Australia and South Africa will face off in the first semifinal, which is scheduled to begin at 8 AM IST at the same venue.
IND-W VS ENG-W U-19 T20 WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL - MATCH DETAILS
When will the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England take place?
The Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England will be held on Friday, January 31.
Where will the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England be held?
The Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England will be held at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.
At what time will the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England start?
The Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England will begin at 12:00 PM IST.
Where to watch live telecast of Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England?
The Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 in India.
Where to watch live stream of Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England?
The Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.
England: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O’Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson.