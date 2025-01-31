IND vs ENG T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming?

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: The rampaging Indian Women’s U-19 team will square off against England in the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, January 31.

The defending champions India topped its Super Six group by winning all four games, while England finished second in Super Six Group 2 after 2 of its four games ended with no result.

Earlier on Friday, Australia and South Africa will face off in the first semifinal, which is scheduled to begin at 8 AM IST at the same venue.

IND-W VS ENG-W U-19 T20 WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL - MATCH DETAILS

When will the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England take place?

The Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England will be held on Friday, January 31.