IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3: Match Hangs in Balance, England 67/1 at Stumps

Visakhapatnam: Set a stiff 399-run target, England were 67 for one in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the second Test against India here on Sunday. England lost opener Ben Duckett (28) with wicket-keeper KS Bharat front diving catch which reminds Wridhhiman Shaha's catch in 2018 series against Australia.
Zak Crawley (29) and Rehan Ahmed (9) were at the crease with England still needing 332 runs to win the match. Earlier, Shubman Gill converted his start after 12 Test innings, scoring an importanct 104 off 147 deliveries in the context of the game, while all-rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ashwin (29) chipped in with handy knocks before India were bowled out for 255 in their second innings. Gill and Axar stitched an 89-run partnership before Ashwin hit two fours and a six to help India swell their lead.
Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley picked up four wickets for the visitors, who lead the five match series 1-0. India had scored 396 in their first innings, while England were dismissed for 253 with Jasprit Bumrah claiming six wickets.
- Over 14 (65/1)
Axar comes into the attack, replacing Kuldeep Yadav to bowl the last over of the day, but fails to harm Engalnd with a wicket. Six runs came from the over with a boundary from night watchman Rehan Ahmed. Ashwin applied all of his experience here, bowling on tighter length and tempting batters to play a risky shot with fielders on the fence for a sweep. England finish the day with 67 runs on the board with a loss of Duckett. However, session goes in the favour of visitors as they score 60+ runs on the loss of only one wicket and picked four crucial wickets.
- Over 10.5 (50/1)
KS Bharat took a splendid diving catch in front to get rid of Ben Duckett. Ashwin once again standing tall, providing a much needed breakthrough for India. It was on a good length, in line of the stumps, and ball kisses the bat and pad with KS Bharat did the rest. India would eye an another wicket here before the end of the day as Rehan Ahmed walks into the middle at number three position as a night watchman.
- Over 10 (46/0)
Bumrah finished his another brilliant spell wit five overs, nine runs. England with an aggressive start and importantly without a loss of any wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack now as India badly need a wicket here.
- Over 7 (33/0)
England doesn't seem to be change their approach here. They are just going bang bang against both spin and pace bowlers. However, Bumrah has been impressive and economical so far while Crawley and Duckett have accumulated 26 runs in three overs from Mukesh Kumar ( 19 off 2 Overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (7 off 1 over).
- Over 4 (12/0)
Bumrah has been spot on with his line and length and getting help from pitch as odd balls are staying low, But Mukesh continues to be expensive in the second innings as well. Rohit Sharma would look to bring in spinner as early as possible as India couldn't afford to leak runs early in the innings and put pressure on themselves.
- England's highest 4th inns totals in India
241/5 (Drawn) at Chennai in 1964
233/10 (lost by 187 runs) at Kolkata in 1962
209/10 (lost by 128 runs) at Chennai in 1962
208/4 (Won by 6 wickets) at Delhi in 1972
- Highest successful run chases in Asia
395/7 WI v Ban (Chattogram) Feb 2021
391/6 SL v ZIM (Colombo) Jul 2017
387/4 IND v ENG (Chennai) Dec 2008
382/3 PAK v SL (Pallekele) Jul 2015
352/9 SL v SA (Colombo) Aug 2006
END OF INDIA INNINGS
- Over 78.3 (255)
That's all from the Indian innings. Rohit Sharma-led side has skittled out for 255 in the third innings, setting target of 399 runs for England. Ashwin wanted to whack it for a six, but the ball stood low and another great catch from the visitor wicket-keeper Ben Foakes to dismiss right-hand batter. Rehan Ahmed got his third wicket while Hartley end with figures of 77/4.
- Over 77.4 (255/9)
Jasprit Bumrah (0 off 24 balls) innings comes to end as he gives regulation catch in the second slip. India need two runs to complete to 400-run lead while England need just one wicket to bundle out India who were looking well placed till the tea break. Indi have lost three wickets so far in the session. Tom Hartley, who claimed a seven wicket haul in the second innings of the first match is on the verge of his second five-for as he need only one wicket.
- Over 76 (245/8)
England continues to build pressure on tail-enders. However, Ashwin is stealing single every now and then and Bumrah showing faith on his defence and just blocking almost every delivery which are coming in his way. The partnership is 16 off 61 balls. The new ball is just four overs away.
- Over 70 (233/8)
England bowlers keeping it tight for the batters with smart field setting by the skipper Stokes. They are just allowing the batter free their arms and bowling as per the field. They're playing with batters ego, asking them to go all in or get nothing, tempting batters for huge swing with the bat.
- Over 65.5 (229/8)
England gets two in two overs as Kuldeep Yadav walks back to pavilion without troubling the scores. Hartley gets his third third here. Clearly a bad decision shot for fuller and fourth stump delivery from the left-hand batter, giving a sitter to Duckett. India are suddenly eight down now with four big wickets inside gap of mere 18 runs.
- Over 64.5 (227/7)
England strikes right after the tea break. It was very bad ball, short and wide and Bharat did well to go on backfoot, probably the shot was also right- the pull, but hit it straight into the hands of captain Ben Stokes. India are seven down now and in all sorts of trouble now. They'll have to add more runs as possible, considering England's track record since the introduction of Bazball in chasing Target is impecable.
- Over 64 (226/6)
An attempt to play the reverse sweep against Shoaib Bashir failed and the rush of blood youngster has culminated into his dismissal. The delivery deflected off the batter's gloves and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes grabbed the easy catch.
- Over 51.4 (201/4)
Bashir bowled a delivery sliding down the leg to Gill and the right-handed batter took a single to score his third Test ton. A modest celebration from him as he looks at the heavens after touching the 100-run mark.
- Over 49 (186/4)
Gill is steering his knock brilliantly and is on the verge of scoring a hundred. The right-handed batter was under constant scrutiny due to a recent string of failures. However, he is coming out with a solid response and might score a century.
- Over 44 (174/4)
Gill is attacking Rehan Ahmed now whenever he sees the opportunity to get maximum runs against the leg-spinner. He amassed 14 runs from the 41st over bowled by the spinner and the duo is now building the partnership with ease as they are well settled on the crease.
- Over 40 (151/4)
Axar and Gill are now steadily building a partnership. Axar played a beautiful cover drive against James Anderson on a full delivery bowled outside off by the veteran pacer. India are heading towards a lead of more than 300 runs.
- Over 35 (130/4)
Gill is anchoring the innings and he has played a knock of 60 runs by the end of the first session. Batters kept losing their wickets from the other end but the youngster kept the scoreboard ticking.
- Over 31 (122/4)
The duo of Rajat Patidar and Gill was building a partnership slowly. However, Rehan Ahmed got rid of the former with a good-length delivery outside off. The batter tried to play a cut and the ball kept low. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes caught the bottom edge with his sharp reflexes and India are four wickets down.
- Over 27 (111/3)
Shubman Gill scored two boundaries in the over of Rehan Ahmed dancing down the track and attacking the spinner and also completed his half-century. However, Shreyas Iyer got dismissed thanks to Ben Stokes' brilliance in the field. The right-handed batter came down the track to play an attacking shot but mistimed the stroke. Ben Stokes made a sprint from mid-off and took the catch while running backward.
- Over 24 (96/2)
Shubman Gill scored two boundaries against Rehan Ahmed as the leg-spinner bowled two deliveries short and wide and the batter punished it by pummeling it four square of the wicket. Gill is switching the gears from one end while Iyer is supporting him from the other end.
- Over 18 (67/2)
Gill is now taking advantage of a delivery whenever it is bowled in the slot by the bowler. He first stepped down the track against Bashir and smacked the ball for a maximum. He then followed it up with two boundaries against Hartley and the scoreboard the right-handed batter is steering the scoreboard.
- Over 13 (39/2)
James Anderson is bowling a brilliant spell here and troubling the batters by swinging the ball both ways. Shubman Gill has been out of form in recent times and the Indian team will hope that he will deliver with a superb performance.
- Over 8.3 (30/2)
Anderson is on a role here as he is bowling a lethal spell here. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the next victim as he bowls a delivery shaping away from the batter and the left-handed batter edged it towards slips.
- Over 6.4 (29/1)
Early breakthrough for the English side. A brilliant delivery from James Anderson shaped away from the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and he was beaten on the outside edge. The off stump was uprooted and India suffered an early blow in the innings.