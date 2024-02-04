IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3: Match Hangs in Balance, England 67/1 at Stumps

Visakhapatnam: Set a stiff 399-run target, England were 67 for one in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the second Test against India here on Sunday. England lost opener Ben Duckett (28) with wicket-keeper KS Bharat front diving catch which reminds Wridhhiman Shaha's catch in 2018 series against Australia.

Zak Crawley (29) and Rehan Ahmed (9) were at the crease with England still needing 332 runs to win the match. Earlier, Shubman Gill converted his start after 12 Test innings, scoring an importanct 104 off 147 deliveries in the context of the game, while all-rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ashwin (29) chipped in with handy knocks before India were bowled out for 255 in their second innings. Gill and Axar stitched an 89-run partnership before Ashwin hit two fours and a six to help India swell their lead.

Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley picked up four wickets for the visitors, who lead the five match series 1-0. India had scored 396 in their first innings, while England were dismissed for 253 with Jasprit Bumrah claiming six wickets.

Over 14 (65/1)

Axar comes into the attack, replacing Kuldeep Yadav to bowl the last over of the day, but fails to harm Engalnd with a wicket. Six runs came from the over with a boundary from night watchman Rehan Ahmed. Ashwin applied all of his experience here, bowling on tighter length and tempting batters to play a risky shot with fielders on the fence for a sweep. England finish the day with 67 runs on the board with a loss of Duckett. However, session goes in the favour of visitors as they score 60+ runs on the loss of only one wicket and picked four crucial wickets.

KS Bharat took a splendid diving catch in front to get rid of Ben Duckett. Ashwin once again standing tall, providing a much needed breakthrough for India. It was on a good length, in line of the stumps, and ball kisses the bat and pad with KS Bharat did the rest. India would eye an another wicket here before the end of the day as Rehan Ahmed walks into the middle at number three position as a night watchman.

Bumrah finished his another brilliant spell wit five overs, nine runs. England with an aggressive start and importantly without a loss of any wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack now as India badly need a wicket here.

England doesn't seem to be change their approach here. They are just going bang bang against both spin and pace bowlers. However, Bumrah has been impressive and economical so far while Crawley and Duckett have accumulated 26 runs in three overs from Mukesh Kumar ( 19 off 2 Overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (7 off 1 over).

Bumrah has been spot on with his line and length and getting help from pitch as odd balls are staying low, But Mukesh continues to be expensive in the second innings as well. Rohit Sharma would look to bring in spinner as early as possible as India couldn't afford to leak runs early in the innings and put pressure on themselves.

241/5 (Drawn) at Chennai in 1964

233/10 (lost by 187 runs) at Kolkata in 1962

209/10 (lost by 128 runs) at Chennai in 1962

208/4 (Won by 6 wickets) at Delhi in 1972

395/7 WI v Ban (Chattogram) Feb 2021

391/6 SL v ZIM (Colombo) Jul 2017

387/4 IND v ENG (Chennai) Dec 2008

382/3 PAK v SL (Pallekele) Jul 2015

352/9 SL v SA (Colombo) Aug 2006

END OF INDIA INNINGS