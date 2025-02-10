IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: England Own Unwanted Record, Becomes Team To Concede Most Defeats After Scoring 300-Plus Totals

England conceded a defeat against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Jos Buttler and Co. endured a four-wicket loss and became the team with the most defeats after scoring 300-plus totals in the ODIs. It was the 28th defeat for England in the ODIs after scoring a 300-plus total from 99 occasions when they breached the 300-run mark. Earlier, India and England shared the record with the former conceding 27 defeats from 136 matches after scoring 300 or more runs.

Rohit Sharma displayed his excellence with the bat in a fixture that was halted for a brief period due to floodlight issue. Chasing a total of 305, Rohit led the chase with a knock of 119 runs which included 12 boundaries and seven sixes. His stellar inning helped the Indian team chase the target in 44.3 overs.

After the match, the Indian skipper expressed his joy after a sensational knock.

“It was good, really enjoyed being out there, scoring some runs for the team. Important game, and series on the line. I broke it into pieces how I wanted to bat. It's a format that is longer than T20 cricket and a lot shorter than Tests. Still, you need to assess and bat according to the situation. I wanted to stay focused and bat as deep as possible,” he stated after the match.

Earlier in the match, England amassed 304 runs as Ben Duckett (65) and Joe Root (69) scored half-centuries. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets. After the match, Buttler admitted the shortcomings of his team.

“We played the powerplay brilliantly, but we needed someone to kick on, and a score around 330-350 would have been defendable. Just keep taking steps in the right direction, the results are not there, but we need to keep going and be positive,” he remarked.