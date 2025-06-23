IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Wicketkeeper To Hit Century In Both Innings

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant became the second wicketkeeper across the globe to hit centuries in both innings of a Test match on the fourth day of the first Test between India and England. The left-handed batter played a swashbuckling innings to take India to a dominant position on the penultimate day. Also, he became the first Indian batter to smash twin centuries in Test Cricket in England. The 27-year-old became the seventh Indian to hit centuries in both innings of a Test match.
Pant breaks multiple records
Pant played knocks of 118 and 134 respectively in the Headingley Test. His knock in the first innings helped India post a 400-plus total, while his 134 in the second innings helped the Indian team get into a strong position. He became the second wicketkeeper after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. Flower had achieved the feat against South Africa in 2001. Although there are multiple batters in world cricket to score centuries in both innings of a Test match, wicketkeepers achieving the feat is a rare occasion.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭-𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡! 🙌🏻— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 23, 2025
Take a bow, @RishabhPant17, brilliant would be an understatement! 🫡🔥
Also, he became the seventh Indian to hit centuries in both innings of a Test match after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (3), Rahul Dravid (2), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma.
