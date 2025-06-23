IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Wicketkeeper To Hit Century In Both Innings

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant became the second wicketkeeper across the globe to hit centuries in both innings of a Test match on the fourth day of the first Test between India and England. The left-handed batter played a swashbuckling innings to take India to a dominant position on the penultimate day. Also, he became the first Indian batter to smash twin centuries in Test Cricket in England. The 27-year-old became the seventh Indian to hit centuries in both innings of a Test match.

Pant breaks multiple records

Pant played knocks of 118 and 134 respectively in the Headingley Test. His knock in the first innings helped India post a 400-plus total, while his 134 in the second innings helped the Indian team get into a strong position. He became the second wicketkeeper after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. Flower had achieved the feat against South Africa in 2001. Although there are multiple batters in world cricket to score centuries in both innings of a Test match, wicketkeepers achieving the feat is a rare occasion.

Also, he became the seventh Indian to hit centuries in both innings of a Test match after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (3), Rahul Dravid (2), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma.

