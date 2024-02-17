IND vs ENG Third Test Live: Kuldeep Strikes with a Ripper, England 238/4

Rajkot: Indian players are wearing black armbands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India skipper, who passed away recently.
With Ravichandran Ashwin leaving the squad due to medical emergency, India will now play with four bowlers for remainder of the game.
Live Updates from Day Three:
- Over 45 (243/4)
Kuldeep Yadav is bowling abosultely brilliant but it seems that luck is not on India's side. Two failed attempts of reverse sweep from Duckett and one flew to the left of Rohit Sharma in the slips but he wasn't able to take the tough chance. Also, the left-arm chinaman bowled a googly on the penultimate delivery and it decieved batter as well as wicketkeeper. Four byes. Brilliant bowling from both the ends but luck hasn't favoure the hosts in last few minutes.
- Over 44 (238/4)
Two slower deliveries from Bumrah and batters edged it on both the occasions. However, one from Duckett landed in gap while the one from Stokes went through the gap in slips for four runs. Quality bowling from Bumrah but unfortunate for him to conceded nine runs from the over.
- Over 43 (229/4)
Kuldeep is getting some turn from the surface now and he will have to capitalise on it with R Ashwin not playing anymore in the fixture.
- Over 42 (226/4)
Bumrah bowled a brilliant delivery to Ben Stokes which deceived the batter because of the seam movement it caused inwards. However, Duckett is playing with comfort and ease as he seems to have judged the surface to perfection.
- Over 40.4 (225/4)
Another wicket for India as Kuldeep produces a magical delivery. The ball was pitched outside off and it spun back sharply into Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow shifted his weight on backfoot but missed the line of the ball completely and the delivery hit his pads. Umpire raises his finger after the appeal from the fielding team. Bairstow walks back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.
- Over 39.5 (224/3)
In an attempt to become innovative, Root loses his wicket. The right-handed batter tried to play a reverse-lap but edged it and the ball flew towards Yashsvi Jaiswal in the second slip. The youngster caught it after a bit of juggle and a much needed breakthrough for the Indian side early in the day. Root pays price for being adventurous.
- Over 38 (216/2)
The surface is flat and no assistance from Bumrah on this surface. He is trying to keep his line outside off but a short delivery to Joe Root was punished by the batter with a square cut for boundary.
- Over 37 (210/2)
Only one run from the over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. The duo is playing with patience right now but they can switch the gears soon.
- Over 36 (209/2)
Jasprit Bumrah kept his line outside off throughout the over and has prevented both the batters from playing in an attacking manner.