Rohit Sharma Needs More 134 Runs To Topple Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List

Hyderabad: After a disappointing outing in the recent red-ball cricket, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma would look to get into the form when India will square off against England for the three-match ODI series at home and have some runs under his belt before the national side begins their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.
Rohit Sharma-led India will take on England in the first ODI, which will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, on Thursday, February 6. India is entering the series after a disappointing series defeat against Sri Lanka after 27 years.
Sharma would also aim to break another record in ODI cricket when India will square off against England for the three-match ODI series at home, starting from February 6, 2025. Rohit Sharma needs only 134 runs to become the second-fastest player to complete 11,000 runs in ODIs. Virat Kohli has reached the milestone in just 222 innings.
Rohit Sharma, who is currently India's fourth leading run scorer for India in ODIs, has amassed 10,866 runs in 257 ODI innings at a staggering average of 49.16 at a strike rate of 92.43. He needs 134 inside 18 innings to topple Sachin Tendulkar for becoming the second fastest to reach 11,000 runs. Sachin had achieved the same feat in 276 innings.
Rohit will also become the fourth Indian to reach the 11,000-run milestone after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (13,906), and Sourav Ganguly (11,363).
|Fastest to 11000 runs in ODIs
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|V Kohli (IND)
|230
|222
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|284
|276
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|295
|286
|SC Ganguly (Asia/IND)
|298
|288
|JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|307
|293
|Most Runs By Player In ODIs
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|463
|452
|18426
|44.83
|KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
|404
|380
|14234
|41.98
|V Kohli (IND)
|295
|283
|13906
|58.18
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|375
|365
|13704
|42.03
|ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
|445
|433
|13430
|32.36
|DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
|448
|418
|12650
|33.37
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK)
|378
|350
|11739
|39.52
|JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|328
|314
|11579
|44.36
|SC Ganguly (Asia/IND)
|311
|300
|11363
|41.02
|R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)
|344
|318
|10889
|39.16
|RG Sharma (IND)
|265
|257
|10866
|49.16