IND vs ENG: Not going to change our approach, remarks Zak Crawley

Hyderabad: England cricketer Zak Crawley has stated that the English side will stick to their 'Bazball' approach in the upcoming Test series against India, highlighting the need for his team to stay in the present and prepare for the series.

Crawley was part of the English outfit in England's 3-1 series defeat against India in 2020-21, orchestrated by the collapse of the entire batting order. Crawley who was teething in the batting lineup has emerged into a mainstay in the batting unit and will be keen to provide crucial contribution for the team in the top order.

In the 2023 Ashes series, he was the leading run-getter scoring 480 runs from nine innings with an average of 53.33.

Crawley was confident that England would continue their attacking approach in the India series.

"We're not going to change our approach. It has to be judged at the time. We talk about being fully present. If you're not present, you build up all these ideas about what it's going to be like, what the pitches will be, but we could turn up and the first Test is on a belter of a pitch. We could turn up and it's an absolutely raging turner, so you have to adapt your gameplan and play the situation. You can't decide that until you're out there and you're reading the situation," he told BBC Sports.

Reflecting back on his career, Crawley stated that he has been focusing too much on results instead of playing his shots and will look forward to changing it in the series.

"I've struggled a lot in my career with wanting the result too much. Sometimes you have to let go and trust the process. Whenever I've tried too hard or wanted it too much, that's when I feel more mistakes come. It's certainly something I still battle with," he added.

The Kent batter will be looking forward to playing a pivotal role for England on pitches which are likely to offer assistance for spinners. He has scored 2,204 runs in Tests so far and will be aiming to provide a major contribution for the team.