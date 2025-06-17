ETV Bharat / sports

No Star Sports, No JioHotstar, Watch IND vs ENG Test Series Live Streaming For Free On This Channel

Hyderabad: The Indian team is gearing up for the five-match Test series against England starting from June 20. The Indian side arrived in England after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and they played two warm-up matches as well along with one intra-squad fixture. They had rigorous practice sessions and tested their preparations also.

A new era has arrived in Indian cricket with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from the longest format. With the series set to resume soon, the Indian spectators will be eager to enjoy the live stream of the action between these two teams. Thus, ahead of the series we take a look at the live streaming details for the fixture.

When is India vs England first Test match?

The first Test between India and England will be played from Friday, June 20.

Where will the India vs England first Test match be played?

The first red-ball fixture between India and England will be played at the Headingley, Leeds.

What will be the start time for the India vs England Test match?